A man presumably living on the streets left people scratching their heads in wonder after seeing his bed suspended from a tree

The man chilled peacefully on his floating mattress with the base of the bed hovering above him

People took to the comment section with questions and shared how amazed they were at the man's building skills

People were curious to know how a man managed to let his bed hang from a tree. Images: @enhlemellow / TikTok, Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez / Getty Images

A man left people with unanswered questions after a video of him lying in a bed suspended from a tree made rounds on social media.

In the short clip shared by @enhlemellow on TikTok, the woman, presumably in a car, zooms in on her phone's camera onto a man lying comfortably on an old mattress with his legs crossed.

Instead of being on the ground on the side of the road, the hanging mattress rests on a wooden bed pallet connected to another, which somehow connects to the base of the bed hovering above him. All the connected parts hung from the branch of a tree.

@enhlemellow said of the post:

"If minding your own business was a person."

Watch the perplexing video below:

Suspended bed baffles the internet

The man, possibly living on the street, had many social media users watching the video in wonder and amazement.

@tshegohhh210 said of the man's innovation:

"Bro is living in the future. He’s already in 2025."

Commenting on how relaxed the man looked, @shanesommer49 laughed and wrote:

"My boy is living his best life."

@dn.zile asked a question many may have wondered:

"Yoh, how did he get it to float?"

@warrrr.ona shared with the online community:

"I don’t know about you guys, but I want to join him."

@kashief.johnson spoke about the man's ingenuity and talent:

"This dude has engineering skills."

Homeless woman shows off her singing talents

