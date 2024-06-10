A few people standing on both side of the road pretending to be paranormal entities nearly got run over by a vehicle

The driver of the vehicle presumably did it for a laugh as viewers heard giggles coming from the car as the people fled

Social media users found the video hilarious and cracked a few jokes in the comment section

Internet users released a chuckle or two when a car nearly ran over people pretending to be ghosts. Images: @cantyousee00

Source: TikTok

A group of people pretending to be ghosts on the sides of a road ran in fear after a driver jokingly made as if he was going to knock them over.

A video shared by the TikTok user @cantyousee00 showed a driver driving his vehicle at night and spotting people dressed in white on each side of the road, possibly trying to prank oncoming cars.

When the car revved and made a slight right turn towards the one group, the 'ghosts' scattered to get out of the way, leaving pieces of the white fabric on the ground.

Chuckles filled the vehicle's inside while faint screams came from outside.

Watch the video below:

Online users find the clip hilarious

Although people could have experienced severe bodily harm, the video of the pretend ghosts came across as humorous to some social media users.

Laughing at the reaction of the 'ghosts,' @dat_rosee_bee commented:

"It's the scream for me."

@ayandamabaso23 told the driver:

"Your intrusive thoughts won."

Referring to the people as angels, @black_0000000000019 laughed and said:

"The angels flew away."

@sammy__sosa__ joked:

"Bro brought the dead back to life."

Conflicted, @lasbar123 wrote:

"Sad but funny at the same time."

Students go on a haunting mission at res

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about two Pretoria varsity students who created waves on TikTok with a ghostly prank at their institution's residence.

Armed with white, spooky makeup and towels shrouding their heads, they went on a prank mission to startle their peers. The prank's creativity and the diverse responses from fellow students added an extra layer of hilarity to an already side-splitting video.

Viewers flooded the comments section to share their amusement and even chimed in with how they would have dealt with the spooky situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News