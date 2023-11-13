Varsity pranksters in Pretoria created waves on TikTok with a ghostly prank at their institution's residence

The hilarious TikTok video gained popularity and amassed thousands of views in just three days

Viewers were left in stitches as they watched the funny reactions of unsuspecting students to the spooky prank

Two students from a tertiary institution in Pretoria decided to add a ghostly touch to their college experience.

Two young women pulled an epic ghost prank on varsity students at res. Image: @minenhlentuli00

Source: TikTok

Armed with white spooky makeup and towels shrouding their heads, they went on a prank mission that would leave their peers both amused and startled.

Varsity pranksters haunt students

The prank, documented on TikTok by @minenhlentuli00, quickly skyrocketed to viral fame, garnering an impressive 691,000 views.

The video captures the duo as they knock on doors, revealing the hilarious reactions of students to the ghostly apparitions.

Creative spooky video

The creativity of the prank and the diverse responses from fellow students add an extra layer of hilarity to an already side-splitting video.

Watch the video below:

Laughs galore in the comments

The TikTok community erupted in laughter. Viewers flooded the comments section to share their amusement and even chime in with how they would have dealt with the spooky situation.

Check out some of the comments below:

@chicco_bouvet said:

"Nna nka khahlela motho."

@manelisa_ngubane posted:

"It’s the whispering for me. Ngathi niyipoko ngempela kuhle suka lapho. "

@zizi_20s commented:

"The second one has enemies her scream had a bangitholile."

@langehgwala4 stated:

"Imagine if there was load shedding midnight with candles dead. "

@user7711081669287 added:

"More ghost prank please."

@rinaeeeee_ mentioned:

"Playing gospel before the mission is too funny."

@natash.m1 commented:

"Not during exams nkao tshela ka groff salt e red."

@jay_small00 added:

"Even after knowing it’s a prank, I wouldn’t be able to sleep."

