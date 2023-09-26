Singer Vusi Nova is a year older, as he recently celebrated his 39th birthday in style

The star shared several snippets of how lit his birthday was and how his friends made it special for him

Netizens and his industry friends flooded his comment section with celebratory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Vusi Nova celebrates his last year in his thirties. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova has turned a year older, and Mzansi celebrated with him. The Ndikuthandile hitmaker celebrated his 39th birthday with his close friends and family.

Vusi Nova celebrates his final year in his thirties

In heartfelt Instagram posts, the musician wished himself a happy birthday, showing pride in how his friends celebrated with him in style.

The star shared on his Instagram timeline snippets of how his last year in his thirties started.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Vusi shared a clip of him on stage and a snippet of his birthday cake and captioned the clip:

"God's greatness has been a constant presence in my life, and I am still pursuing my greatest passion as I celebrate another year. As this day began, I found myself on stage, engaged in what brings me immense joy. Here's to another year of happiness and a heartfelt birthday wish to myself!

See the post below:

Fans salute Vusi Nova on his birthday

Shortly after sharing those clips, Mzansi and the Ndikuthandile's industry fans flooded his comment section with warm wishes on his birthday:

Zaza_Mokhethi wrote:

"Happiest birthday bhuti wami."

Norma.Nngoma replied:

"Happy birthday chomi."

Noeleenmaholwanasangqu responded:

"Happy birthday nana wam."

Anthonyhamiltonofficial said:

"Happy birthday to you @vusinova1. Continue to soar and touch lives, Bother."

Leratoluv wrote:

"Happy birthday, Vusi. Blessings upon blessings, sthandwa."

Mahashatkm replied:

"Happy birthday, Vusi. May the lord God bless you more."

Lyn_Temzee said:

"Happy birthday Snova wethu, more blessings and more grace. We love you."

Vusi Nova receives cool gift from bestie Somizi

Previously, the singer posted on his social media account that his bestie Somizi came pouring gifts at his place. The reality TV star got Vusi Nova a statue.

The singer took a video showcasing the cool statue he got, which he placed near his pool and thanked the media personality for such an amazing gift.

This outpour of love is not unusual for the two besties, as Vusi also previously shared a sweet birthday video for Somizi.

Vusi Nova survives horrific car accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vusi Nova is grateful to be alive after he was involved in a horrific car accident in the Northern Cape. He was en route to another gig after performing at Somizi's event.

Following the event, he advised his fans to live their lives because tomorrow is never promised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News