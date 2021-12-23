BFF Goals: Vusi Nova Posts Sweet Video Tribute to Mark Somizi’s 49th Birthday

Vusi Nova has shared a sweet video tribute to mark Somizi's 49th birthday this Thursday, 23 December

The Shuku Shuku hitmaker joked about how Somizi would demand to be called Jesus if he was born on 25 December

SNova's followers took to his comment section to help him wish the reality TV star a happy birthday

Vusi Nova has taken to social media to share a sweet video tribute to mark Somizi's 49th birthday. The singer also wished the reality TV star a happy birthday on Thursday, 23 December.

The Shuku Shuku hitmaker jokingly shared that the celebrity chef would be demanding Mzansi to call him "Jesus" if he was born on the 25th of December. Vusi Nova captioned his heartwarming Instagram clip:

"If his birthday was 2 days later we would have been trouble. He would be demanding us to call him J*sus. We dodged a bullet there. Happy birthday @somizi."

SNova's fans took to his timeline to share their comments on his post. Most peeps wished SomGaga a fabulous day.

leratoayo_ wrote:

"Happiest Birthday To Our Queen. May He Be Blessed And Loved Every Day."

ntwanie_m said:

"Happy birthday to you Somizi. I share a birthday with you."

vuyi_luphuzi commented:

"The caption, no lies detected. Happy birthday to your best friend and our legend."

thandekalorraine wrote:

"Happy birthday to Dali dearest Somthandwangimi."

lwazi.gwacela said:

"Happy Birthday Somizi."

millicentrapatsa added:

"Ha ha ha, Jesus neh. Happy birthday to him. I love your friendship."

Somizi gives Mzansi a taste of his pre-birthday celebrations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi has given Mzansi a taste of what they can expect on his birthday when he shared videos of the first leg of his birthday tour. The larger-than-life media personality partied up a storm with his squad at Konka in Soweto.

The reality TV star visited the popular club for the first time and loved the vibe. In the clips he posted on Instagram, SomGaga can be seen getting down to Zakes Bantwini's banger titled Osama.

The celebrity chef's fans were happy to see their fave in person. They took videos with their phones while SomG was busting major moves on stage.

