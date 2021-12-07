Somizi Gives Mzansi a Taste of His Pre Birthday Celebrations in Epic Videos

Somizi has given Mzansi a taste of his pre-birthday celebrations with videos of his first birthday tour

The popular Mzansi celeb partied up a storm with his friends at Konka in Soweto when he visited the club for the first time at the weekend

The reality TV star bust a move to Zakes Bantwini's dance floor filler Osama when it dropped at the popular venue

Somizi has given Mzansi a taste of what they can expect on his birthday when he shared videos of the first leg of his birthday tour. The larger-than-life media personality partied up a storm with his squad at Konka in Soweto.

The reality TV star visited the popular club for the first time and loved the vibe. In the clips he posted on Instagram, SomGaga can be seen getting down to Zakes Bantwini's banger titled Osama.

The celebrity chef's fans were happy to see their fave in person. They took videos with their phones while SomG was busting major moves on stage. Somizi captioned his second video:

"First leg of my birthday tour.....@konkasoweto set the bar moer.....my first time there and I can say the hype is real....Thank you so much....."

The star's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the epic pre-birthday celebrations. Check out what they said below:

brendanambote said:

"Happy birthday. We share the same birth month, mine is today."

asongile6 wrote:

"SomG, you are my star mate, 23rd of Dec is also my birthday."

praise_tanya commented:

"Your bff though, he’s happy like it's his birthday. I love your friends."

ms_mmoloi said:

"Somizi and Moshe are such a vibe."

nomondelewis added:

"Aww the vibe, I just love seeing people so happy. It's contagious! To those bitter people commenting about masks, get a life or get a happy meal. How can you wear mask whilst drinking? If you don't have anything nice to say, dont speak. Julle is bitter bessies."

Somizi celebrates massive achievement

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to social media recently to celebrate his massive achievement with Mzansi. The larger-than-life media personality's cook book has been nominated in the prestigious Gourmand Awards.

The excited reality TV star took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that he has bagged a nomination in world food awards for his book, Dinner at Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef.

The star shared a statement from the founder and president of the Gourmand Awards, Edouard Cointreau. Somizi captioned his post:

"My cook book has been nominated in the WORLD FOOD AWARDS ....THANK YOU MZANSI."

