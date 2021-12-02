Halala: Somizi Mhlongo Celebrates Massive Achievement, "Thank You Mzansi"

Somizi Mhlongo is celebrating a massive achievement after he bagged a nomination in the world food awards

The reality TV star has announced that his book titled Dinner at Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef not a chef bagged a nomination in the Gourmand Awards

The private chef's followers took to his timeline to congratulate him after he shared the exciting news

Somizi has taken to social media to celebrate his massive achievement with Mzansi. The larger-than-life media personality's cook book has been nominated in the prestigious Gourmand Awards.

Somizi Mhlongo's cook book has been nominated in the world food awards. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The excited reality TV star took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that he has bagged a nomination in world food awards for his book, Dinner at Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef. The star shared a statement from the founder and president of the Gourmand Awards, Edouard Cointreau. Somizi captioned his post:

"My cook book has been nominated in the WORLD FOOD AWARDS ....THANK YOU MZANSI."

In the statement, Cointreau said:

"There's approximately 1% chance to be selected on this Gourmand Awards list."

Mzansi tweeps have taken to SomG's comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate him. Check out some of their comments below:

@CongressCongza wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS are in order my brother..you are growing in leaps and bounds. God bless you."

@Ziprazidone said:

"He banna SomG.... Congratulations. Thokoza... Mama Mary and uBaba Mhlongo are showing off!!"

@Me99364209 commented:

"Yeeeeeeeey. Congratulations Som-Som, soo happy for you."

@NoesayiLukuluba said:

"Congratulations, a nomination is a win. May it come home."

@JimmyJa75006676 added:

"God bless you man and you will conquer every challenge coming your way."

Somizi takes a break from Twitter

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi has shared that he's taking a break from Twitter. The larger-than-life media personality shared that he's ditching the app because of toxic people who usually share nasty comments on his timeline.

The former Idols SA presenter said his life has been peaceful without the app. He had taken a break from it for a while before his recent tweet. The star said he's too blessed to deal with the drama that's associated with the micro-blogging app. According to TshisaLIVE, Somizi wrote on Twitter:

"Wooo hayi its been peaceful without this app. I guess I'm either not strong or some people here are as toxic as f**k. To those who are kind, you know where to find me. I love you but I'm too blessed for the toxicity here."

