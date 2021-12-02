Molemo Tlali Is Leaving 'The Queen', Viewers Question His Acting Skills

Molemo Tlali is leaving The Queen as he'll exit the Mzansi Magic telenovela in one of the upcoming episodes

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that Molemo's character, Khumo Sebata, has been written off the show

The viewers of The Queen questioned Molemo's acting skills after the news broke that he's leaving the soapie

Molemo Tlali is leaving The Queen, according to reports. The actor portrays the character of Khumo Sebata in the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mpela took to social media to share that the star has been written out of the soapie. Phil said the viewers of the show will have to keep their eyes glued to it in order to see how Khumo will exit the show.

According to ZAlebs, Phil took to Twitter and posted a snap of the star. He captioned it:

Many people who took to Phil's comment section questioned Molemo's acting skills. Check out some of their comments below:

@SneNgxongo said:

"They were taking chances from the start... he can't act."

@Pertunia0721 wrote:

"It was about time..."

@DuchessOGauteng commented:

"Shame, but we're not surprised. He should up his acting game for his next role if he gets one. He really missed an opportunity to make waves here."

@gob_miss said:

"Shame he was starting to improve his acting skills... anyway, good luck."

@TumeloA_Mabelan wrote:

"The Queen should just go on a production break everything nje seems disorganised and dull, even our favourite uncle seem to be losing the touch. Idk but the ship is sinking."

