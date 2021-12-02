Talented comedian Trevor Noah has been revealed as the host of the Grammys again on 31 January next year

The excited award-winning Mzansi TV host took to social media to react to the Recording Academy's announcement

The fans of the world-renowned media personality took to his comments section to congratulate him for returning as the host of the ceremony for the second year

Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the Grammys again. The Recording Academy took to social media to announce the Mzansi comedian's good news.

Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the Grammys again. Image: @trevornoah

The Daily Show host will return for the second year as the host of the popular awards show. The ceremony will take place on 31 January next year. The show will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US.

The excited TV host took to the Recording Academy's comment section on Twitter to share his thoughts on their post. Trevor Noah said:

"You make me sound like a magician @RecordingAcad! Just to clarify I will not be doing ANY magic tricks. Well, if a Grammy happens to disappear... That would be magic. But, I had nothing to do with that because again, I am not a magician."

Peeps took to the star's comment section to congratulate him. Check out some of their comments below:

@thearcher_ana said:

"He is the best!!!"

@KajobeSithole wrote:

"In addition to hosting the awards, we want you to present Black Coffee's award next year, baba."

@vivek449 commented:

"Our man, Trevor. From SA with love, man."

@_NefertitiX said:

"Trevor is big like that! Congratulationsss."

@MrSaltyRobotMan added:

"Hopefully your performance is lackluster per the norm, and the whole Grammys can 'magically' disappear."

