'MTV Cribs': Trevor Noah Shares Hilarious Video of His Childhood Home in Soweto

Trevor Noah has shared a hilarious video of himself showing off his childhood home in Soweto on MTV Cribs

The world-renowned comedian highlighted his favourite features of the house, including the driveway and outside toilet

Many peeps took to his comment section to laugh out loud at the video while some praised him for his sense of humour

Trevor Noah is one hilarious dude. The Mzansi comedian has shared a hilarious video of his childhood crib in Soweto.

Trevor Noah posted a hilarious video of his childhood home in Soweto. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

The superstar welcomed the MTV Cribs crew to the house and showed them his favourite features of the house. He first showed the viewers the driveway. According to the clip he posted on Twitter, the award-winning star said:

"This is where we used to want to park our cars. We didn't have any cars but we still built driveways because that's what life is all about, ambition."

Trevor Noah also showed the "crew" an outside toilet "where the magic used to happen".

"Anybody can have a toilet inside the house but it takes a real baller to have a toilet outside of the house."

The funny man's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@popo_marc wrote:

"How anyone hates this guy I would never get it, people are just unhappy, one of the funniest guys on earth, a natural comedian."

@kkeen0 said:

"The house I grew up in, in the UK also had walls with shards of glass stuck into the top. Never got burgled."

@SfisohTheKing wrote:

"You know who you are? You are proudly South African stru. Eita da!!"

@ReaderAdrift commented:

"We had the broken glass security system in my neighbourhood growing up. I can relate."

@TonyFats said:

"This is actually hilarious."

@Bunnzo added:

"SOWETO STAND UP!!!!"

Trevor Noah donates R8 million to local charity

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah may be flying high in the States but he has not forgotten his home country. The host of The Daily Show donated R8 million to a local project on behalf of The Trevor Noah Foundation and in partnership with YouthBuild South Africa (YBSA).

YBSA aims to mobilise young adults between the ages of 17 and 29 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) to improve their lives and communities. The hefty donation from the Trevor Noah Foundation will help further connect YBSA graduates in underserved communities work in selected sectors.

The Trevor Noah Foundation and YBSA have also helped various young people in Soweto with training and practical construction skills.

