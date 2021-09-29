Trevor Noah Donates R8 Million to Local Charity: Home Is Where the Heart Is

South African-born comedian Trevor Noah has not forgotten his roots and has given back to the country

The Hollywood A-lister recently donated R8 million to a local charity in South Africa with the aim to assist the disadvantaged

The money will assist numerous schools in teaching and empowering the youth to find or create work

Trevor Noah may be flying high in the States but he has not forgotten his home country. The host of The Daily Show donated R8-million into a local project on behalf of The Trevor Noah Foundation and in partnership with YouthBuild South Africa (YBSA).

Trevor Noah donated a large sum of money to South Africa. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

The YBSA aims to mobilise young adults between the ages of 17 and 29 who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) to improve their lives and communities. The hefty donation from the Trevor Noah Foundation will help further connect YBSA graduates in underserved communities work in selected sectors.

The Trevor Noah Foundation and YBSA have also helped various young people in Soweto with training and practical construction skills.

The Trevor Noah Foundation – in collaboration with the government, have also implemented programs in selected schools that allow access to well-established learning environments within their communities. Currently there are 11 schools being assisted.

Although each school faces physical, human resource, and financial constraints, they were hand-picked for exhibiting purpose-driven leadership and a commitment to excellence.

The Trevor Noah Foundation currently impacts over 500 teachers, 6000 learners, and countless families within the communities. The goal is to reach 25 schools by the end of 2025.

Speaking on the project, Noah said:

“Today's kids are told to be the leaders of tomorrow, but they're not given the tools. I'm excited about this partnership with YouthBuild because we're creating life-changing opportunities for South African youth. We all deserve to achieve our fullest potential no matter where we come from.”

