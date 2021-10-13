Trevor Noah Puts Boujee Mansion on the Market for a Whopping R411 Million

Trevor Noah has put his monumental mansion on the market for a whopping R411 Million and some change

Trevor bout this home when he was with his ex-girlfriend Minka Kelly, and it turns out it is just too much home for our guy alone

Mzansi-born funny guy Trevor Noah has decided to leave his litty mansion behind. All that house for a man who is hardly ever home was a waste!

Internationally renowned TV presenter and Comedian Trevor Noah is reportedly selling his R412 Million mansion. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

When Trevor showed off his boujee pad earlier this year, jaws dropped and the people of South Africa were both shook and impressed.

Having broken up with his bae Minka Kelly, it seems this huge home was a bit too much for old Trevor, so he has decided to sell it, reported ZAlebs.

According to celebrity news website Just Jared, Trevor’s Bel Air mansion is on the market for R411 Million and some change. Ah, the life of the rich and hella famous!

The home has 11,375 square feet with six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. It also has a gym, library, wine room, Japanese style spa, cinema and so so much more.

Trevor Noah donates R8 million to local charity: Home is where the heart is

Trevor Noah may be flying high in the States but he has not forgotten his home country. The host of The Daily Show donated R8-million into a local project on behalf of The Trevor Noah Foundation and in partnership with Youth Build South Africa (YBSA), reported Briefly News.

The YBSA aims to mobilise young adults between the ages of 17 and 29 who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) to improve their lives and communities. The hefty donation from the Trevor Noah Foundation will help further connect YBSA graduates in underserved communities work in selected sectors.

The Trevor Noah Foundation and YBSA have also helped various young people in Soweto with training and practical construction skills.

The Trevor Noah Foundation – in collaboration with the government, have also implemented programs in selected schools that allow access to well-established learning environments within their communities. Currently, there are 11 schools being assisted.

Source: Briefly.co.za