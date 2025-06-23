Who are Marcus Rashford's parents? Meet Robert and Melanie Rashford

Marcus Rashford's success story is deeply intertwined with his mother’s sacrifices for him and his siblings. With a determination to make a difference, the star footballer became a national voice for hungry children. How did Marcus Rashford's parents influence his life and career?

Marcus Rashford at Etihad Stadium in April 2025 in Manchester, England (L) and his mother Melanie. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse on Getty Images, @marcusrashford on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Marcus Rashford experienced childhood hunger, leading him to champion national campaigns for free school meals.

His mother, Melanie, worked three jobs and sometimes skipped meals to ensure her children had something to eat.

and sometimes skipped meals to ensure her children had something to eat. Marcus’ father has often been portrayed as largely absent from his life.

Profile summary

Full name Marcus Rashford Nickname Rash, Wonder Kid Gender Male Date of birth 31 October 1997 Age 27 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Manchester, England Current residence England Nationality English Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Heterosexual Height 6'1” (185 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Robert Rashford and Melanie Maynard Siblings Five (including a half-sibling) Marital status Engaged Partner Lucia Loi Education Ashton‑on‑Mersey School Profession Professional footballer Current club Aston Villa (on loan from Manchester United) Position Forward Number 9 Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who are Marcus Rashford’s parents?

Marcus Rashford is the son of Robert Rashford and Melanie Maynard. Independent says his father is reportedly a coach with amateur teams, but little has been heard about him since.

His mother raised him alongside four other siblings after the parents separated. He told Gary Neville during an interview session that he had been unaware of his mother’s sacrifice at the time. As published on The Overlap in August 2023, he said:

At the time, I never knew because she would always have a smile on her face. She is the toughest out of all of us. She still is now; nothing can break her.

Facts about Marcus Rashford's parents. Photo: @marcusrashford on Instagram (modified by author)

What country did Robert Rashford come from?

Robert Rashford was reportedly born in Jamaica and moved to Manchester, where he fathered Marcus and his older siblings. His role as a father was plagued by drug and alcohol abuse, leading to his separation from Melanie.

Marcus Rashford's parents have five children

Robert shares five children with Melanie. He is believed to have at least one other child named Tamara from a later relationship following his separation from Melanie Maynard.

Melanie did several jobs to raise her children

Rashford's mother was relentless in her effort to provide the necessities for her children. She worked multiple jobs, including serving as a cashier and cleaner at Ladbrokes.

Melanie sometimes skipped meals so her children would eat to satisfaction. As published by BBC Breakfast,

I was working for Ladbrokes and worked there for 21 years. The cleaning job at Ladbrokes, I took as well. I’d do my shift and go back and do the cleaning. Then, I used to do pot washing on a Saturday as well. I used to say to the kids sometimes that I’d already eaten because they used to say to me: ‘Have you had yours?’ and I’d say: ‘Yeah’ but I didn’t have anything to eat.

Marcus Rashford, his mother Melanie, and his brothers. Photo: @marcusrashford on Instagram (modified by author)

Marcus’ upbringing inspired his fight against child food poverty

The Aston Villa striker led national campaigns to fight child food poverty in the United Kingdom. Speaking about his inspiration for becoming the voice of hungry kids in the United Kingdom, Rashford told the BBC:

If I did have, I would have been much better off and had many more options in my life. For me, it is a punishment for them not to be getting things like meals or supplies of books. I see a generation that is coming after me as a very special generation. They just need a bit of guidance and pointing in the right direction and what I am doing is giving them that.

Robert fostered his son's talent

Marcus’ father occasionally supported his son’s passion for football by bringing him to a local youth club. This happened after he noticed Marcus’ natural talent and ingenuity.

Marcus Rashford with his mother before receiving his MBE for services to Vulnerable Children in the UK at Windsor Castle on November 09, 2021, in Windsor, England. Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool

Marcus Rashford has five siblings

The high-earning professional footballer is one of six children, with four older siblings who play pivotal roles in his life.

According to Hello Magazine, he has two elder brothers, Dwaine Maynard and Dane Rashford, both of whom are his agents within the family firm, DN May Sports Management.

Dwaine is the managing director and played an important role in closing off Marcus’ £315,000‑a‑week United contract.

Dane was instrumental in negotiating a £250,000‑a‑week deal in 2019. In 2023, he faced a now-dismissed domestic violence charge in Miami in October 2023. The family also includes three sisters: Chantelle, Claire, and half‑sister Tamara.

Rashford during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa FC at St Mary's Stadium on April 12, 2025, in Southampton, England. Photo: Michael Steele

Frequently asked questions

Are Marcus Rashford's parents Jamaican? Only his father, Robert Rashford, is.

Only his father, Robert Rashford, is. What is Marcus Rashford's nationality? He is English as he was born in Manchester, England.

He is English as he was born in Manchester, England. Does Rashford have a little brother? The England forward is the youngest of his mother’s children, but he has a younger sister from his father’s other relationship.

The England forward is the youngest of his mother’s children, but he has a younger sister from his father’s other relationship. Did Marcus Rashford buy his mum a house? The footballer bought a beautiful mansion worth £800,000 for his mother.

The footballer bought a beautiful mansion worth £800,000 for his mother. Who is Lucia Roi? She is Marcus Rashford’s long-term partner. Lucia is a graduate of the Manchester Metropolitan University.

Marcus Rashford’s parents, Robert Rashford and Melanie Maynard, are contrasting influences in the footballer’s life. Melanie represents the symbol of work ethic, love, and guidance that inspired Marcus’ footballing and humanitarian perspective.

Source: Briefly News