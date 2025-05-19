Meet Nikolina and Branislav Jokić: All about Nikola Jokić's parents

Having established himself as one of the most dominant players in the NBA, Nikola Jokić credits his parents, Nikolina and Branislav Jokić, for shaping his journey. Their support was paramount to his success, as he once said:

My mom and dad were always supporting [me], my dad especially. He always thought that I could be something more.

Who are Nikolina and Branislav Jokić?

Branislav and Nikolina Jokić are the parents of NBA champion and Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokić. They played a vital role in shaping his development on and off the court.

Nikola Jokić's mom, Nikolina, was the first to recognise and nurture his passion for basketball while he grew up alongside his older brothers. In a 2016 interview with Denver Stiffs, Nikola recalled:

My mom said even before I could remember, when I still had a pacifier, I would sit and watch them play... I remember when I was five or six, they brought me to a court, and it was the first time I remember playing with them. After I got older, I found out that we were on some special court in my hometown, and I just played basketball with my brothers.

Where are Nikola Jokić's parents from?

They are from Serbia, where they raised him in a modest two-bedroom apartment. As a kid, Nikola Jokić lived with his grandmother and two older brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja. His older brothers played basketball with a background in professional and semi-professional sports.

While speaking to The Player’s Tribune in 2016, the three-time NBA MVP reflected on his upbringing in Serbia:

Our apartment was really small. We had two rooms: a kitchen and a bathroom. It was my mom, dad, me, my two brothers and my grandma. It was always a full house. My brothers, cousins really, also came over.

What does Nikola Jokić's dad do?

Branislav Jokić is an agricultural engineer and owns a horse stable in Sombor, Serbia. He also played a crucial role in guiding his son, Nikola, toward a basketball career. In a 2023 interview with Ynetnews, he shared:

Nikola started growing in height and size, and he started to become aware that he could be a basketball player, but he had a great desire in those days. He would say, ‘Dad, I want to become a horseman.’ And I used to tell him: ‘Son, become a basketball player first, and you’ll become a great horseman later.’

What are Nikola Jokić's parents' heights?

Although his parents' body measurements are not publicly known, the Serbian basketball star’s remarkable height has given him a clear advantage in the NBA.

A publication by ESPN states that Nikola Jokić stands at 6 feet 11 inches (approximately 211 centimetres), making him one of the tallest players on the Denver Nuggets roster.

Does Nikola Jokić have a baby?

As reported by People, the All-Star athlete shares a daughter, Ognjena Jokić, with his wife, Natalija. In September 2021, Nikola Jokić's family welcomed their daughter less than a year after their wedding. Natalija shared a baby shower photo on Instagram, captioned:

Thank you, 2021, you were my favourite so far.

The way Nikolina and Branislav Jokić instilled discipline and resilience in their son helped shape him into the NBA champion he is today. While raised to be humble and grounded, Nikola has stuck to those values while building a remarkable legacy in the league.

