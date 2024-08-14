Global site navigation

Tallest and shortest NBA player in 2024: who tops the list?
Tallest and shortest NBA player in 2024: who tops the list?

by  Kenneth Mwenda 6 min read

In professional basketball, athletes' height can greatly affect the game. The difference between the tallest and shortest NBA players in 2024 shows the variety of skills in the league. Looking at these athletes helps us see how their height influences their roles and performance on the court.

Victor Wembanyama in Memphis, Tennessee and Chris Paul in Sacramento
Victor Wembanyama at FedExForum on April 09, 2024, in Memphis (L). Chris Paul on April 16, 2024, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (R). Photos: Justin Ford, Rocky Widner (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

According to the New York Times the NBA's average height is approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall. Frequently, it implies that height is essential for basketball success. Nonetheless, even the shorter players have achieved remarkable success.

Tallest NBA players in 2024

Currently, 14 players in the NBA are taller than 7 feet. At seven feet four inches, Boban Marjanović and Victor Wembanyama are the tallest in the NBA. The Spurs rookie for 2023–24 quickly earned recognition in his first season. He has the same distinction as Marjanović, a veteran since July 17, 2015.

Zach Edey (L) and Max Klesmit. Scoot Henderson, Victor Wembamyama (in blue) and JJ Barea and Boban Marjanović (in white)
Zach Edey (L) and Max Klesmit. Scoot Henderson, Victor Wembamyama (in blue) and JJ Barea and Boban Marjanović (in white) Photos: @r/heightcomparison on FB, Matt Krohn on Getty
Source: UGC

Seven-foot-3 Celtics big Kristaps Porzings is alone in second place, while a group of four athletes who are seven feet two inches tall hold third place. Here is a list of all the tallest players:

PlayerHeightTeam
Boban Marjanović7 ft 4 inHouston Rockets
Victor Wembanyama7 ft 4 inSan Antonio Spurs
Kristaps Porzingis7 ft 3 inBoston Celtics
Bol Bol7 ft 2 inPhoenix Suns
Luke Kornet7 ft 2 inBoston Celtics
Moses Brown7 ft 2 inPortland Trail Blazers
Alex Len7 ft 2 inSacramento Kings
Brook Lopez7 ft 1 inMilwaukee Bucks
Jay Huff7 ft 1 inMemphis Grizzlies
Domantas Sabonis7 ft 1 inSacramento Kings
Dereck Lively II7 ft 1 inDallas Mavericks
Chet Holmgren7 ft 1 inOklahoma City Thunder
Jakob Poeltl7 ft 1 inToronto Raptors
Rudy Gobert7 ft 1 inMinnesota Timberwolves

Who are the NBA's tallest players in history?

The tallest players in history were Gheorghe Mureșan and Manute Bol, all being 7 ft 7 in tall. Victor Wembanyama and Marjanović, at 7 feet 4 inches, are tied with a few others in position at position 6. Here is a list of all these:

PlayerHeightNBA playing period
Gheorghe Mureșan7 ft 7 in1993–2000
Manute Bol7 ft 7 in1985–1995
Shawn Bradley7 ft 6 in1993–2005
Yao Ming7 ft 6 in2002–2011
Chuck Nevitt7 ft 5 in1983–1994
Mark Eaton7 ft 4 in1982–1994
Rik Smits7 ft 4 in1988–2000
Ralph Sampson7 ft 4 in 1983–1992
Boban Marjanović7 ft 4 in2015–Present
Victor Wembanyama7 ft 4 in2023–Present

Which positions do the NBA's tallest play?

In the NBA, the tallest players are typically assigned to the centre position. Centers, sometimes called the five, the big, or the pivot, are usually 7 feet (2.13 meters) tall and play on the low post, near the basket. Being taller gives them an advantage over opponents since they can shield the rim.

Boban Marjanovic in Dallas, Texas
Boban Marjanovic of the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz on April 25, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill
Source: Getty Images

That being said, not every NBA player who is the tallest plays centre. Because of their exceptional ball-handling, perimeter shooting, and prowess, they have, some are adaptable and can also be positioned as power forwards.

Shortest NBA players in 2024

You have to contribute significantly to your team in order to rank among the shortest NBA players at the moment. The smallest ones like are so important because they bring unique skills like speed and playmaking ability that can be crucial in shaping the game and leading to success.

There are currently just two players under 6 feet in the league: Brooklyn Nets' Jacob Gilyard, who is 5 ft 8 in tall, and Phoenix Suns' Isaiah Thomas, who is 5 ft 9 in. The following is a list of the shortest active NBA players and their current teams:

PlayerHeightTeam
Jacob Gilyard5 ft 8 inBrooklyn Nets
Isaiah Thomas5 ft 9 inPhoenix Suns
Aaron Holiday6 ftHouston Rockets
Chris Paul6 ft San Antonio Spurs
Davion Mitchell6 ftToronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet6 ftHouston Rockets
Jordan McLaughlin6 ftSacramento Kings
Jose Alvarado6 ftNew Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Lowry6 ftPhiladelphia 76ers
Mike Conley6 ftMinnesota Timberwolves

Who are the NBA's shortest players in history?

Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history at 5'3" (160 cm).There have only been 25 NBA players that are 5 feet 9 inches (5 ft 9 in) or less. At 5 feet 9 inches, Calvin Murphy is the shortest to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Penny Ann Early, a five-foot-three jockey who participated in a single play during a game for the Kentucky Colonels in 1969 as a publicity gimmick, was the shortest in the history of the former American Basketball Association (1967–1976).

Guard Tyrone Bogues in Los Angeles, California
Guard Tyrone Bogues of the Charlotte Hornets during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 3, 1996, at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Todd Warshaw
Source: Getty Images

At 5 feet 7 inches, Jerry Dover and Monte Towe were the shortest to sign with the ABA. According to 888 Sport, the following is a list of the ten shortest players in NBA history:

Player nameHeightNBA playing period
Muggsy Bogues5 ft 3 in1987–2001
Earl Boykins5 ft 5 in1998–2012
Greg Grant5 ft 6 in1989–1996
Keith Jennings5 ft 7 in1992–1995
Greg Grant 5ft 7 in1989–1996
Monte Towe5 ft 7 in1975–1977
Spud Webb5 ft 7 in1985–1998
Charlie Criss5 ft 8 in1977–1985
Jacob Gilyard 5 ft 8 in2022-Present
Markquis Nowell5 ft 8 in2023-Present

Which positions do the NBA's shortest players play?

According to BlazePod, the NBA's shortest players have mostly been point guards. The point guard, often known as the "floor general" or the "playmaker," manages the ball and sets the team's offensive play while on the court.

Isaiah Thomas in San Antonio, Texas
Isaiah Thomas of the Phoenix Suns before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 25, 2024, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant
Source: Getty Images

Although point guards make up most of the NBA's shortest players, it is important to note that not all have played exclusively in this position during their careers. Some have also made contributions in different capacities, such as shooting guards, based on the demands of their teams and particular matchups.

Frequently asked questions

The roster data for 2023–2024 shows that very few from the previous season were 6'0" or under. Home School Hoop states that the majority of NBA players are between 6'4" and 6'8". Here are a few often-asked queries:

  • Who is the shortest player in the NBA right now? As of 2024, the shortest in the NBA is Brooklyn Nets' Jacob Gilyard, who stands at 5 feet 8 inches (5 ft 8 in).
  • How many current NBA players are under 6 feet? As of 2024, there are only two under 6 feet tall: Jacob Gilyard, who is 5 feet 8 inches, and Isaiah Thomas, who is 5 feet 9 inches.
  • Who is the tallest person in the NBA right now? As of 2024, the tallest in the NBA are Boban Marjanović of the Houston Rockets and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, both standing at 7 feet 4 inches (7 ft 4 in).
  • How many 7-foot players are in the NBA? A total of 31 were at least 7 feet tall during the 2023-2024 season.

The tallest and shortest NBA players in 2024 are listed here. If you are an ardent follower of the league or inquisitive about your favourite NBA players height, then this post is for you.

