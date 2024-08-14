Tallest and shortest NBA player in 2024: who tops the list?

In professional basketball, athletes' height can greatly affect the game. The difference between the tallest and shortest NBA players in 2024 shows the variety of skills in the league. Looking at these athletes helps us see how their height influences their roles and performance on the court.

Victor Wembanyama at FedExForum on April 09, 2024, in Memphis (L). Chris Paul on April 16, 2024, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (R). Photos: Justin Ford, Rocky Widner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to the New York Times the NBA's average height is approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall. Frequently, it implies that height is essential for basketball success. Nonetheless, even the shorter players have achieved remarkable success.

Tallest NBA players in 2024

Currently, 14 players in the NBA are taller than 7 feet. At seven feet four inches, Boban Marjanović and Victor Wembanyama are the tallest in the NBA. The Spurs rookie for 2023–24 quickly earned recognition in his first season. He has the same distinction as Marjanović, a veteran since July 17, 2015.

Zach Edey (L) and Max Klesmit. Scoot Henderson, Victor Wembamyama (in blue) and JJ Barea and Boban Marjanović (in white) Photos: @r/heightcomparison on FB, Matt Krohn on Getty

Source: UGC

Seven-foot-3 Celtics big Kristaps Porzings is alone in second place, while a group of four athletes who are seven feet two inches tall hold third place. Here is a list of all the tallest players:

Player Height Team Boban Marjanović 7 ft 4 in Houston Rockets Victor Wembanyama 7 ft 4 in San Antonio Spurs Kristaps Porzingis 7 ft 3 in Boston Celtics Bol Bol 7 ft 2 in Phoenix Suns Luke Kornet 7 ft 2 in Boston Celtics Moses Brown 7 ft 2 in Portland Trail Blazers Alex Len 7 ft 2 in Sacramento Kings Brook Lopez 7 ft 1 in Milwaukee Bucks Jay Huff 7 ft 1 in Memphis Grizzlies Domantas Sabonis 7 ft 1 in Sacramento Kings Dereck Lively II 7 ft 1 in Dallas Mavericks Chet Holmgren 7 ft 1 in Oklahoma City Thunder Jakob Poeltl 7 ft 1 in Toronto Raptors Rudy Gobert 7 ft 1 in Minnesota Timberwolves

Who are the NBA's tallest players in history?

The tallest players in history were Gheorghe Mureșan and Manute Bol, all being 7 ft 7 in tall. Victor Wembanyama and Marjanović, at 7 feet 4 inches, are tied with a few others in position at position 6. Here is a list of all these:

Player Height NBA playing period Gheorghe Mureșan 7 ft 7 in 1993–2000 Manute Bol 7 ft 7 in 1985–1995 Shawn Bradley 7 ft 6 in 1993–2005 Yao Ming 7 ft 6 in 2002–2011 Chuck Nevitt 7 ft 5 in 1983–1994 Mark Eaton 7 ft 4 in 1982–1994 Rik Smits 7 ft 4 in 1988–2000 Ralph Sampson 7 ft 4 in 1983–1992 Boban Marjanović 7 ft 4 in 2015–Present Victor Wembanyama 7 ft 4 in 2023–Present

Which positions do the NBA's tallest play?

In the NBA, the tallest players are typically assigned to the centre position. Centers, sometimes called the five, the big, or the pivot, are usually 7 feet (2.13 meters) tall and play on the low post, near the basket. Being taller gives them an advantage over opponents since they can shield the rim.

Boban Marjanovic of the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz on April 25, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

That being said, not every NBA player who is the tallest plays centre. Because of their exceptional ball-handling, perimeter shooting, and prowess, they have, some are adaptable and can also be positioned as power forwards.

Shortest NBA players in 2024

You have to contribute significantly to your team in order to rank among the shortest NBA players at the moment. The smallest ones like are so important because they bring unique skills like speed and playmaking ability that can be crucial in shaping the game and leading to success.

There are currently just two players under 6 feet in the league: Brooklyn Nets' Jacob Gilyard, who is 5 ft 8 in tall, and Phoenix Suns' Isaiah Thomas, who is 5 ft 9 in. The following is a list of the shortest active NBA players and their current teams:

Player Height Team Jacob Gilyard 5 ft 8 in Brooklyn Nets Isaiah Thomas 5 ft 9 in Phoenix Suns Aaron Holiday 6 ft Houston Rockets Chris Paul 6 ft San Antonio Spurs Davion Mitchell 6 ft Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet 6 ft Houston Rockets Jordan McLaughlin 6 ft Sacramento Kings Jose Alvarado 6 ft New Orleans Pelicans Kyle Lowry 6 ft Philadelphia 76ers Mike Conley 6 ft Minnesota Timberwolves

Who are the NBA's shortest players in history?

Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history at 5'3" (160 cm).There have only been 25 NBA players that are 5 feet 9 inches (5 ft 9 in) or less. At 5 feet 9 inches, Calvin Murphy is the shortest to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Penny Ann Early, a five-foot-three jockey who participated in a single play during a game for the Kentucky Colonels in 1969 as a publicity gimmick, was the shortest in the history of the former American Basketball Association (1967–1976).

Guard Tyrone Bogues of the Charlotte Hornets during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 3, 1996, at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Todd Warshaw

Source: Getty Images

At 5 feet 7 inches, Jerry Dover and Monte Towe were the shortest to sign with the ABA. According to 888 Sport, the following is a list of the ten shortest players in NBA history:

Player name Height NBA playing period Muggsy Bogues 5 ft 3 in 1987–2001 Earl Boykins 5 ft 5 in 1998–2012 Greg Grant 5 ft 6 in 1989–1996 Keith Jennings 5 ft 7 in 1992–1995 Greg Grant 5ft 7 in 1989–1996 Monte Towe 5 ft 7 in 1975–1977 Spud Webb 5 ft 7 in 1985–1998 Charlie Criss 5 ft 8 in 1977–1985 Jacob Gilyard 5 ft 8 in 2022-Present Markquis Nowell 5 ft 8 in 2023-Present

Which positions do the NBA's shortest players play?

According to BlazePod, the NBA's shortest players have mostly been point guards. The point guard, often known as the "floor general" or the "playmaker," manages the ball and sets the team's offensive play while on the court.

Isaiah Thomas of the Phoenix Suns before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 25, 2024, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant

Source: Getty Images

Although point guards make up most of the NBA's shortest players, it is important to note that not all have played exclusively in this position during their careers. Some have also made contributions in different capacities, such as shooting guards, based on the demands of their teams and particular matchups.

Frequently asked questions

The roster data for 2023–2024 shows that very few from the previous season were 6'0" or under. Home School Hoop states that the majority of NBA players are between 6'4" and 6'8". Here are a few often-asked queries:

Who is the shortest player in the NBA right now? As of 2024, the shortest in the NBA is Brooklyn Nets' Jacob Gilyard, who stands at 5 feet 8 inches (5 ft 8 in).

As of 2024, the shortest in the NBA is Brooklyn Nets' Jacob Gilyard, who stands at 5 feet 8 inches (5 ft 8 in). How many current NBA players are under 6 feet? As of 2024, there are only two under 6 feet tall: Jacob Gilyard, who is 5 feet 8 inches, and Isaiah Thomas, who is 5 feet 9 inches.

As of 2024, there are only two under 6 feet tall: Jacob Gilyard, who is 5 feet 8 inches, and Isaiah Thomas, who is 5 feet 9 inches. Who is the tallest person in the NBA right now? As of 2024, the tallest in the NBA are Boban Marjanović of the Houston Rockets and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, both standing at 7 feet 4 inches (7 ft 4 in).

As of 2024, the tallest in the NBA are Boban Marjanović of the Houston Rockets and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, both standing at 7 feet 4 inches (7 ft 4 in). How many 7-foot players are in the NBA? A total of 31 were at least 7 feet tall during the 2023-2024 season.

The tallest and shortest NBA players in 2024 are listed here. If you are an ardent follower of the league or inquisitive about your favourite NBA players height, then this post is for you.

READ ALSO: How many quarters are in a basketball game? A guide to game length and structure

Briefly published an article about the basketball game's length and structure. Like any other sport, it has rules and regulations that govern it. One of the basics is learning and understanding how many quarters are there.

Source: Briefly News