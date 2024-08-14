Tallest and shortest NBA player in 2024: who tops the list?
In professional basketball, athletes' height can greatly affect the game. The difference between the tallest and shortest NBA players in 2024 shows the variety of skills in the league. Looking at these athletes helps us see how their height influences their roles and performance on the court.
According to the New York Times the NBA's average height is approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall. Frequently, it implies that height is essential for basketball success. Nonetheless, even the shorter players have achieved remarkable success.
Tallest NBA players in 2024
Currently, 14 players in the NBA are taller than 7 feet. At seven feet four inches, Boban Marjanović and Victor Wembanyama are the tallest in the NBA. The Spurs rookie for 2023–24 quickly earned recognition in his first season. He has the same distinction as Marjanović, a veteran since July 17, 2015.
Seven-foot-3 Celtics big Kristaps Porzings is alone in second place, while a group of four athletes who are seven feet two inches tall hold third place. Here is a list of all the tallest players:
|Player
|Height
|Team
|Boban Marjanović
|7 ft 4 in
|Houston Rockets
|Victor Wembanyama
|7 ft 4 in
|San Antonio Spurs
|Kristaps Porzingis
|7 ft 3 in
|Boston Celtics
|Bol Bol
|7 ft 2 in
|Phoenix Suns
|Luke Kornet
|7 ft 2 in
|Boston Celtics
|Moses Brown
|7 ft 2 in
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Alex Len
|7 ft 2 in
|Sacramento Kings
|Brook Lopez
|7 ft 1 in
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Jay Huff
|7 ft 1 in
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Domantas Sabonis
|7 ft 1 in
|Sacramento Kings
|Dereck Lively II
|7 ft 1 in
|Dallas Mavericks
|Chet Holmgren
|7 ft 1 in
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Jakob Poeltl
|7 ft 1 in
|Toronto Raptors
|Rudy Gobert
|7 ft 1 in
|Minnesota Timberwolves
Who are the NBA's tallest players in history?
The tallest players in history were Gheorghe Mureșan and Manute Bol, all being 7 ft 7 in tall. Victor Wembanyama and Marjanović, at 7 feet 4 inches, are tied with a few others in position at position 6. Here is a list of all these:
|Player
|Height
|NBA playing period
|Gheorghe Mureșan
|7 ft 7 in
|1993–2000
|Manute Bol
|7 ft 7 in
|1985–1995
|Shawn Bradley
|7 ft 6 in
|1993–2005
|Yao Ming
|7 ft 6 in
|2002–2011
|Chuck Nevitt
|7 ft 5 in
|1983–1994
|Mark Eaton
|7 ft 4 in
|1982–1994
|Rik Smits
|7 ft 4 in
|1988–2000
|Ralph Sampson
|7 ft 4 in
|1983–1992
|Boban Marjanović
|7 ft 4 in
|2015–Present
|Victor Wembanyama
|7 ft 4 in
|2023–Present
Which positions do the NBA's tallest play?
In the NBA, the tallest players are typically assigned to the centre position. Centers, sometimes called the five, the big, or the pivot, are usually 7 feet (2.13 meters) tall and play on the low post, near the basket. Being taller gives them an advantage over opponents since they can shield the rim.
That being said, not every NBA player who is the tallest plays centre. Because of their exceptional ball-handling, perimeter shooting, and prowess, they have, some are adaptable and can also be positioned as power forwards.
Shortest NBA players in 2024
You have to contribute significantly to your team in order to rank among the shortest NBA players at the moment. The smallest ones like are so important because they bring unique skills like speed and playmaking ability that can be crucial in shaping the game and leading to success.
There are currently just two players under 6 feet in the league: Brooklyn Nets' Jacob Gilyard, who is 5 ft 8 in tall, and Phoenix Suns' Isaiah Thomas, who is 5 ft 9 in. The following is a list of the shortest active NBA players and their current teams:
|Player
|Height
|Team
|Jacob Gilyard
|5 ft 8 in
|Brooklyn Nets
|Isaiah Thomas
|5 ft 9 in
|Phoenix Suns
|Aaron Holiday
|6 ft
|Houston Rockets
|Chris Paul
|6 ft
|San Antonio Spurs
|Davion Mitchell
|6 ft
|Toronto Raptors
|Fred VanVleet
|6 ft
|Houston Rockets
|Jordan McLaughlin
|6 ft
|Sacramento Kings
|Jose Alvarado
|6 ft
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Kyle Lowry
|6 ft
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Mike Conley
|6 ft
|Minnesota Timberwolves
Who are the NBA's shortest players in history?
Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history at 5'3" (160 cm).There have only been 25 NBA players that are 5 feet 9 inches (5 ft 9 in) or less. At 5 feet 9 inches, Calvin Murphy is the shortest to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Penny Ann Early, a five-foot-three jockey who participated in a single play during a game for the Kentucky Colonels in 1969 as a publicity gimmick, was the shortest in the history of the former American Basketball Association (1967–1976).
At 5 feet 7 inches, Jerry Dover and Monte Towe were the shortest to sign with the ABA. According to 888 Sport, the following is a list of the ten shortest players in NBA history:
|Player name
|Height
|NBA playing period
|Muggsy Bogues
|5 ft 3 in
|1987–2001
|Earl Boykins
|5 ft 5 in
|1998–2012
|Greg Grant
|5 ft 6 in
|1989–1996
|Keith Jennings
|5 ft 7 in
|1992–1995
|Greg Grant
|5ft 7 in
|1989–1996
|Monte Towe
|5 ft 7 in
|1975–1977
|Spud Webb
|5 ft 7 in
|1985–1998
|Charlie Criss
|5 ft 8 in
|1977–1985
|Jacob Gilyard
|5 ft 8 in
|2022-Present
|Markquis Nowell
|5 ft 8 in
|2023-Present
Which positions do the NBA's shortest players play?
According to BlazePod, the NBA's shortest players have mostly been point guards. The point guard, often known as the "floor general" or the "playmaker," manages the ball and sets the team's offensive play while on the court.
Although point guards make up most of the NBA's shortest players, it is important to note that not all have played exclusively in this position during their careers. Some have also made contributions in different capacities, such as shooting guards, based on the demands of their teams and particular matchups.
Frequently asked questions
The roster data for 2023–2024 shows that very few from the previous season were 6'0" or under. Home School Hoop states that the majority of NBA players are between 6'4" and 6'8". Here are a few often-asked queries:
- Who is the shortest player in the NBA right now? As of 2024, the shortest in the NBA is Brooklyn Nets' Jacob Gilyard, who stands at 5 feet 8 inches (5 ft 8 in).
- How many current NBA players are under 6 feet? As of 2024, there are only two under 6 feet tall: Jacob Gilyard, who is 5 feet 8 inches, and Isaiah Thomas, who is 5 feet 9 inches.
- Who is the tallest person in the NBA right now? As of 2024, the tallest in the NBA are Boban Marjanović of the Houston Rockets and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, both standing at 7 feet 4 inches (7 ft 4 in).
- How many 7-foot players are in the NBA? A total of 31 were at least 7 feet tall during the 2023-2024 season.
The tallest and shortest NBA players in 2024 are listed here. If you are an ardent follower of the league or inquisitive about your favourite NBA players height, then this post is for you.
