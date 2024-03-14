Top 11 most stolen cars in South Africa and how to protect yours

In South Africa's ongoing struggle against crime, car hijackings persist as a prevalent issue. With the country reported to have the highest crime index in Africa, it emphasises the need for vigilance among individuals and businesses. Staying informed about the most stolen cars in South Africa and why criminals target them thus reduces your chances of becoming a victim.

From the latest statistics, reports indicate a correlation between the most frequently stolen cars and the country's bestsellers, suggesting thieves target vehicles favoured by the wider populace. These cars, valued for their high resale value and market desirability, become tempting targets for criminals. Here is a look at high-risk cars in South Africa and the strategies to protect them.

Top 11 most stolen cars in South Africa

South Africa has recorded the highest rate of vehicle hijacking, with 22,742 incidents in 2023. This represents an increase of 1,819 carjackings since the previous year, which had 20,923 reports.

The list of the most hijacked cars in South Africa is compiled based on reports from leading websites, including Statista and Fidelity ADT. However, the list below is not reported in a specific order of importance.

S/N Most stolen cars 1 Toyota Hilux 2 Volkswagen Polo 3 Ford Ranger 4 Toyota Fortuner 5 Toyota Etios 6 Volkswagen Golf 7 Toyota Corolla 8 Nissan NP200 9 Hyundai i20 10 Ford Fiesta 11 BMW 3 Series

Hijacking hot-spots in South Africa

Crime statistics released by the South African Police (SAPS) reveal a concerning surge in carjackings, up by 365 incidents to 5,973 in Q3 of 2023/2024. Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu Natal predominantly face the highest carjacking rates.

Stolen cars in Gauteng witnessed 2,984 hijackings, constituting 49.7% of all incidents in Q2 2023/24. Notably, Nyanga and Harare in Cape Town top the list for hijackings, with 389 and 385 incidents, respectively. The worst areas in each province include:

Gauteng

Protea

Moroka

Olievenhoutbosch

Bramley

Orange Farms

Western Cape

Harare

Nyanga

Philippi East

Delft

Mfuleni

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Umlazi

Bhekithemba

Which car brand is stolen the most in South Africa?

Recent data indicates that in South Africa, Toyota is the most targeted car brand by hijackers, representing nearly 32% of all hijacked vehicles. Following closely is Volkswagen, contributing around 14% to hijacking cases. Hijackers tend to target Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, and Etios ranges, while among Volkswagen vehicles, the VW Polo coupe, hatchback, and sedans are frequently stolen.

Which car is not easy to steal in South Africa?

Less popular car models are less susceptible to theft and hijacking due to the challenges of selling and finding spare parts. Nevertheless, here is a list of the least stolen cars in South Africa, known for their good features:

S/N Brand Model 1 Peugeot 308 model 2 Alfa Romeo Giulietta 3 Nissan Infiniti Q50 4 Mitsubishi Outlander 5 Honda Civic 6 Volvo V40 7 Citroen C4 8 Toyota Lexus IS 9 Subaru Outback

Top 10 car trackers in South Africa

Car theft in South Africa is a major concern, emphasising the importance of car tracker systems for vehicle safety. Choosing the right car tracker company is crucial.

These companies offer unique features, from basic tracking to advanced services like fleet management and recovery assistance. The following is a list of top car trackers in South Africa according to various sources:

S/N Company's name 1 1Cartrack 2 Tracker Connect 3 Matrix 4 Netstar 5 Ctrack 6 Beame 7 AutoWise 8 Mtrack 9 Altech Netstar 10 Pointer SA

It can significantly enhance the chances of recovering a stolen vehicle by equipping it with a top-notch tracking device. These devices universally include a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) transponder connected to the car's electrical system, registering with a service network when the vehicle is in motion.

To choose the ideal car tracker provider, evaluate factors like technology, customer service, recovery rate, and pricing for the best fit.

Is BMW a high-risk car in South Africa?

The BMW 3 Series are at risk of hijacking incidents among all BMW products. The reason is partly because reselling them is easy, and their market value is higher than other brands.

What is the unsafest car in South Africa?

Though the Toyota Hilux and Quantum are involved in fatal crashes often, the Volkswagen Polo takes the more significant part of the statistics. This means that out of the 43.2% recorded, Volkswagen Polo's rate is about 16.7%.

Recognising the most targeted cars in South Africa is crucial in addressing the ongoing challenge of vehicle hijacking in the country. By securing vehicles and implementing safety measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to these criminal activities, ensuring the safety of both your assets and personnel.

