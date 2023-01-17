Top 20 cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa in 2024: affordable prices

The cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa can save you a lot of money. They have the power and ruggedness to take on the dynamic terrain of the country's bushlands and the elegance and compactness of city life. This article will come in handy when shopping for an affordable SUV in South Africa.

The demand for the cheapest SUV in South Africa is surging. Most households and individuals look for the most affordable SUVs when buying cars for the first time. As a result, car manufacturers in SA are focusing on making the cheapest but most reliable SUVs to meet the customers' needs.

What is the cheapest SUV car to run?

Below is a list of the best and cheapest SUVs in South Africa. The list has been compiled based on the affordability and performance. The price range are from various car dealerships in South Africa.

No SUV type Price range 1 Honda CR-V R609,900 2 Mazda CX-3 R541,900 3 Peugeot 2008 R464,900 4 Toyota Urban Cruiser R382,900 5 Kia Sonet R360,995 6 Hyundai Venue R328,900 7 Renault Captur R316 985 8 Ford EcoSport R309,890 9 Cherry Tigo 4 Pro R279,900 10 Mahindra XUV 300 R271,099 11 Suzuki Vitara Brezza R250,000 12 Renault Kiger R249,999 13 JMC Landwind R249,995 14 Mahindra Thar R239,999 15 Nissan Magnite R232,500 16 BAIC X25 R219,900 17 Suzuki Ignis R212,900 18 Haval H1 R189,900 19 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT R172, 999 20 GWM H5 R139 900

20 cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa

Many car buyers are looking for the cheapest SUV to maintain in South Africa without compromising quality. If you are looking forward to buying a cheap SUV that is easy to maintain, the list below has the best value for money small SUV in South Africa. These cars suit today's tough economic times because they are stylish and durable.

20. GWM H5 - R139,900

The vehicle was launched in SA towards the end of 2011. During an Australian ANCAP crash test in 2010, the GWM H5 scored an impressive 4-star safety rating, making it very safe.

The GWM H5 is also comfortable due to its size and large luggage compartment features. It comes with a price tag of R139 900.Its one of the cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa in 2024.

19. Mahindra KUV 100 NXT - R172, 999

A Mahindra KUV tops the list of cheap SUV cars in South Africa. The vehicle is also cheap to maintain and built to last. Moreover, it has essentials like dual airbags, ABS brakes, power steering and aircon. A new Mahindra KUV 100 NXT costs R172, 999.

18. Haval H1 - R189,900

Formerly the Great Wall Haval M4, the Haval H1 is a subcompact SUV produced by Great Wall (a Chinese manufacturer). This is one of the cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa under R200,000.

This car is ideal for tackling bushes, rough trails, and city driveways. A new Haval H1 costs around R189,900. Its spare parts are cheap and readily available.

17. Suzuki Ignis - R212,900

Suzuki Ignis is also an affordable SUV in South Africa. It has a perfect balance of utility, affordability, reliability, and fuel consumption.

Many prefer this supermini because its petrol engine displacement is 1197 cc, CVT transmission, and other cool features. A Suzuki Ignis car has loads of cargo space and brings extra versatility. Its price starts from R212,900.

16. BAIC X25 - R219,900

BAIC X25 has a modern exterior that meets its stylish interior. Besides, it is sporty and comfortable with dual colour hubs and red callipers. BAIC X25 comes with an attractive price tag of R219,900.

It is an excellent choice for women, a couple, or a family with children. It is very stable on the road, adding more enjoyment to your driving experience.

15. Nissan Magnite - R232,500

The Nissan Magnite comes equipped with a manual or automatic transmission to suit every potential buyer’s preference.The 1.0-litre engine is similar to those of other models in the top crossover SUV list in terms of consumption.

Given the standard features, relatively low price, and good reliability scores, Nissan Magnite is the best value-for-money small SUV in South Africa today. It goes for as low as R232,500.

14. Mahindra Thar - R239,999

Mahindra Thar is also among the cheap small SUV cars in SA. The 4-wheel drive utility vehicle resembles a Jeep Wrangler and is inexpensive to maintain. From a bare-boned off-roader to a desirable modern terrain tamer that meets more than just one need. Mahindra Thar is worth costs around R239,999.

13. JMC Landwind - R249,995

JMC Landwind is also considered the best SUV in South Africa. It offers excellent space, and its price positioning of R249,995 is very competitive. A turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine power the JMC Landwind. If you need a medium-sized family car with more than adequate power, this could be just the car you have been looking for.

12. Renault Kiger - R249,999

The Renault Kiger features one of the smallest engines among today's compact SUVs. The Kiger's 1.0-litre engine makes it one of the most cost-effective crossovers to buy.

The automobile is designed and manufactured in India, and it ranks below the Renault Duster in the company's portfolio. Buyers can select between manual and automatic transmissions. The Kiger goes for a price as low as R249,999.

11. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - R250,000

This small Suzuki SUV was presented at the 13th Auto Expo in 2016 and was Suzuki's fourth attempt at producing a crossover SUV, following the S-Cross, Grand Vitara, and Gypsy. The Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre engine capable of producing 103 brake horsepower. It costs around R250,000.

10. Mahindra XUV 300 - R271,099

Mahindra XUV is the only seven-seater and body-on-frame SUV in its segment. It has a soft ride and a great rugged appeal. It is powered by a refined diesel motor and has a big spacious cabin that gives you a good SUV experience.

Moreover, Mahindra TUV goes for R271,099 making it one of the top 10 cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa. Its parts are cheap and readily available.

9. Cherry Tigo 4 Pro - R279,900

These vehicles have the power and ruggedness to take on the dynamic terrain of the country’s bushlands and the elegance and compactness of city life. Cherry Tigo models are built for family use. Their prices start from R279,900, and you pay in instalments.

8. Ford EcoSport - R309,890

The Ford EcoSport is a cost-effective option for those seeking a luxury compact SUV in South Africa. Initially manufactured in Brazil, it is now produced in multiple locations, including Russia, Thailand, India, and Romania.

This model is equipped with a variety of safety, convenience, and entertainment features to enhance your driving experience. You can get one for as low as R309,890.

7. Renault Captur - R316,985

Renault Captur is a subcompact crossover manufactured by Renault (a French automaker). The car offers a perfect blend of style, practicality and efficiency. A Renault Captur Dyn 66kW costs just R316,985 and is one of the cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa.

6. Hyundai Venue - R328,900

Hyundai Venue scored an impressive safety rating in a crash test, thus making it very safe. It offers excellent space, and its price positioning of R328,900 is very competitive. Hyundai Venue has a perfect blend of interior design, a stylish exterior, practicality, and efficiency.

5. Kia Sonet - R360,995

Kia Sonet models have been around for decades because they have incredible reliability. This car is ideal for tackling bushes and rough trails.

The petrol engine is 1197 cc and 998 cc, while the diesel engine is 1493 cc. Kia Sonet is available with automatic and manual transmissions. The spare parts are readily available and cost very little. Its price starts from R360,995.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser - R382,900

A Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Brezza share the same engine and power capabilities. It is a great choice for women, a new couple or a family with growing children.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine. This Toyota SUV has fuel efficiency, top speed, and minimal running costs. Its recommended retail price starts from R382,900.

3. Peugeot 2008 - R464,900

The Peugeot 2008 is a very popular compact crossover SUV produced by the French carmaker Peugeot. The Peugeot model was launched at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show and has subsequently done well in foreign markets. The 2008 model is positioned below the 3008 in the company's SUV lineup. You can purchase one for as low as R464,900.

2. Mazda CX-3 - R541,900

The car is manufactured in Japan and is the only SUV designed with a sense of timeless beauty. Mazda CX-3 remains a top choice for many because of its bold exterior style, upscale cabin, and easy driving. It also delivers an impressive mix of power and fuel efficiency to take your driving experience to a new level. A Mazda CX-3 2.0 costs around R541,900.

1. Honda CR-V - R609,900

Honda CR-V is ideal in terms of reliability and cheap running costs. The petrol engine is 1997 cc and 2354 cc, while the diesel engine is 1597 cc and 2000 cc. Depending upon the variant and fuel type Honda CR-V has a mileage of 12.0 to 19.5 kmpl. The car costs around R573,900 and can be paid in instalments from R609,900 per month.

What is the best value for money SUV in South Africa?

The best value for money SUVs you can buy include GWM H5, Mahindra KUV 100 NXT, Haval H1 and Suzuki Ignis. You can get these cars for as low as R250,000.

Which is the best compact SUV in South Africa?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the best mini SUV in South Africa. Its reliability, affordability and widely available spare parts make it an appealing all-around car.

Which car is the cheapest to maintain in South Africa?

Some of the cheapest SUV cars to maintain include GWM H5, JMC Landwind and Renault Captur.

What is the best SUV to buy in South Africa?

Some of the best models to consider at different price points include the Nissan Patrol, Toyota Landcruiser 200, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda C-RV, and Nissan Magnite.

What is the most reliable low cost SUV?

Some of the best and most fuel efficient and low cost SUVs include Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Renault Triber and Citroen C3.

Which car is most loved in South Africa?

According to the recent statistics by Statista, Toyota Hilux tops as one of the most loved cars by South Africans. Others include VW Polo Vivo, Ford Ranger, Toyota Corolla Cross and Isuzu D-Max.

Which car brand has the least problems?

According to a study, Buick, owned by General Motors (GM), is the highest-ranking car brand with the fewest problems; Buick scored 139 problems per 100 vehicles.

The cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa have the perfect balance of utility, affordability, reliability, and average fuel consumption. These cars will give you optimal service and value for your money.

