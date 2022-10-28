Bajaj Qute price in South Africa in 2023: Everything you need to know

Investing in a Bajaj car in South Africa may be your best option if you are looking for an affordable, reliable vehicle as either a first car or a long-term investment. Small and compact, the vehicle is best for those without big families or looking to get from one point to another without hassles and hefty petrol fees. This article discusses the current Bajaj Qute price in South Africa in 2023 and other useful information.

Newly launched Bajaj Auto Export RE60 Qute at ITC Maurya Sheraton in New Delhi, India. Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times (modified by author)

Knowing all the details surrounding the Bajaj car in South Africa can help you make a more informed decision on whether or not it is the best choice for you.

The car is considered one of the cheapest cars you can purchase currently. It was first unveiled by the company that makes it, Bajaj Auto, in 2012 and was available for purchase the following year. Once the Bajaj car was available for sale, it became increasingly popular in India and the rest of the world.

Is the Bajaj Qute available in South Africa?

First, can you get your hands on one of these vehicles in the country? Thankfully, the car is available in various countries, including South Africa.

What is the Bajaj Qute price in South Africa?

When purchased from a company here, the Bajaj RE60 price in South Africa equates to R94,800 in cash. Or, you can choose to pay it differently.

How much is the Bajaj Qute in South Africa per month?

The Bajaj car price in South Africa may still be high for some. If you cannot front a full payment in one go, you can pay in monthly installments.

The Bajaj Qute price for the South African monthly installment is anything from R1 500 to R2 000 before any finance options.

The value of the deposit will determine how much you will pay monthly. For reference, the more you put down upfront, the less you will have to pay for your vehicle monthly. You should confirm with your local dealership exactly how much it will be.

Where can I get Bajaj Qute in South Africa?

If you are looking for a quality Bajaj Qute for sale, both new and second-hand, you want to find a reputable car dealer first. Here is a list of places where you can look:

Bajaj South Africa - TransRev RSA Pty Ltd.

Address: 37 Ohm St, Industrial Park, Randburg, Gauteng 2162

37 Ohm St, Industrial Park, Randburg, Gauteng 2162 Contact details: 083 242 7940

Puzey Motor Corporation

Address: 1 Aureole Avenue, Northriding, Johannesburg

1 Aureole Avenue, Northriding, Johannesburg Contact details: 011 795 4075

Big Boy Dealership

Address: Shop 23&24 Super Spar Building, 37 Fitzsimons St, Vanderbijlpark S. E. 6, Vanderbijlpark, 1911

Shop 23&24 Super Spar Building, 37 Fitzsimons St, Vanderbijlpark S. E. 6, Vanderbijlpark, 1911 Contact details: 016 982 5522

Big Boy Gezina

Address: Cnr Flower and Steve Biko Rd, Capital Park, Pretoria, 0084

Cnr Flower and Steve Biko Rd, Capital Park, Pretoria, 0084 Contact details: 012 329 0965

Jonway Motorcycles

Address: 62 Florence Nzama St, South Beach, Durban, 4001

62 Florence Nzama St, South Beach, Durban, 4001 Contact details: 031 368 1455

LML Scooters South Africa

Address: 2 Mount Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945

2 Mount Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945 Contact details: 021 788 9450

Is Bajaj Qute allowed in South Africa?

Bajaj Qute are eligible to run on South African roads. The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) approved it in 2017.

How fast does the Bajaj Qute go?

It can go for a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour. This vehicle is best suited for urban environments and possibly small, rural areas. Propelled by a four-stroke, single-cylinder engine boasting a capacity of just 217 cc, the petrol models deliver an output of up to 9.9 kW and 19.6 Nm of torque.

Knowing the Bajaj Qute price in South Africa can help you decide whether it is the car for you and can help you make comparisons with other cars.

