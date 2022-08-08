The interest rate on car finance in South Africa: Vehicle finance calculator

Owning a car has become a necessity in most South African homes, especially among families residing in urban areas. Seeking finance to purchase a vehicle, also known as car financing, has become the new norm globally. Before using this method, you should have a basic understanding of the interest rate on car finance in South Africa.

Interest rate on car finance. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska

Car financing is simply taking a car loan. Like any other loan, it comes with interest payable as part of the instalments. The interest rate on car finance varies from one company to another. It is always wise to go with the option with a lenient interest rate.

Interest rate on car finance in SA: what you should know

It is important to understand that the interest rate on car finance in SA varies depending on the financial institution. This means that the rate given by Standard Bank, for instance, may be different from that given by ABSA SA.

If you have been keen, you have observed that the interest rate on car finance in South Africa has been hiked in the last few months. Discover what constitutes a good interest rate on a vehicle loan below.

Average interest rate on car finance in South Africa

The prime lending rate for car loans has gone up in the last few months, bringing the average interest rate on car finance up to about 10.75%. This is partly caused by the global economic crunch post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hike means that borrowing money has become far more expensive. If you opt for car finance, you should ensure your monthly payments are affordable.

You can ascertain affordability by analysing the cheaper option between fixed or variable interest rates. Kindly note that besides the terms and conditions of the lending institution, your car financing interest rate may be affected by the following factors.

The down payment you make

Your credit score

Your income

The length of the repayment period

The vehicle type and model

What is the average interest rate on car finance? Photo: pexels.com, @Mike Bird

Variable interest rate on car financing

If you opt for a variable interest rate, your monthly car payment will increase or decrease based on the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) prime lending rate and repo rate index.

This means that if you pay R5,000 monthly for your new vehicle as per the contract, you will continue remitting that amount until SARB decides to raise or lower interest rates.

If the interest rate rises, you will pay more per month, and vice versa. Look at the pros and cons of this option below.

Pros

Your monthly loan repayments decrease when interest rates decrease.

Generally, lenders offer a lower variable rate than a fixed rate on a loan, according to their terms and conditions or lending policies.

If interest rates reduce for the duration of the loan, you will pay less for your vehicle every month over the agreed loan term. If you continue paying what you were before the payment was reduced, you will pay off the loan faster and make savings.

Cons

If the SARB prime and repo rates increase, you will pay more on your loan.

Prevailing economic changes might cause several SARB interest rate hikes, leading to regular increases in your monthly repayment.

If your original payment was the limit of what you can spend on your car monthly and the interest rate increases, you cannot afford higher instalments. This may mess up your finances.

Fixed interest rate on car financing

Another option South Africans have is a fixed interest rate on their vehicle loans. This means your financial commitment will stay the same for the full loan term, regardless of changes in the SARB prime interest or repo rates.

If you pay R5,000 monthly for your new vehicle as per the contract, you will continue remitting that amount until you complete your payments. Usually, fixed-interest loans are offered at a higher rate than those with variable interest rates.

Pros

You are sure of what you are getting into from the beginning because you will remit the same monthly payment until you pay off the loan.

A fixed interest rate allows you to budget your finances with confidence because the monthly payments do not change regardless of economic slumps.

Changes in SARB prime interest or repo rates will not affect you in any way.

Cons

There are no monthly cost savings in case the SARB prime interest or repo rates reduce.

Fixed interest rates are usually higher than variable interest rates.

NB: If you wish to take a vehicle loan and are comfortable with a monthly instalment that shifts as the economy changes, a variable interest rate is best for you. If you would rather have a fixed payment plan, choose a fixed interest rate.

What is a good interest rate on car finance? Photo: pexels.com, @Mike Bird

Source: UGC

What is the interest rate on car finance in South Africa?

There is no set interest rate on car finance in SA. Instead, the rate differs based on various factors, including the terms and conditions of the lending institution, your credit score, term length, and your down payment.

What is the average interest rate on car finance in SA?

The average interest rate is 10.75%. Beware that the rate may change from one lending institution to another.

What is the current interest rate on car finance in SA?

The current interest rate on car finance in South Africa depends on the financial institution, among other factors. Even so, the average is about 10.75%. You can always use an online vehicle finance calculator to help you analyse your options in a more realistic manner.

What is a good interest rate on car finance in SA?

A good rate is that which you can afford without straining other areas of your life, i.e., it is not financially restrictive. You can choose between a fixed and variable rate, depending on what you feel comfortable handling.

What are the requirements to qualify for vehicle finance?

The requirements for vehicle finance vary depending on the lending institution, but the basic requirements include those listed below.

Must be a South African citizen aged 18 and above (some institutions may require the applicant to be at least 21 years)

A driver's license

Proof of residence (utility bills not older than three months are preferred)

Proof of income over a specified period

Vehicle financing is an excellent option if you need a new set of wheels but lack enough cash. Before you run for this option, ensure you understand the prevailing interest rate on car finance to avoid messing up your financial life.

