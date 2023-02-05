These are the top 30 most expensive cars in the world today

Some cars are works of art, irrespective of their cost. They inspire respect and admiration with their performance, design, and sheer speed. People all over the world ogle the most expensive cars in the world while they are driven and owned by the wealthy and famous.

The Ferarri, Bugatti and Rolls Royce Logos. Photo: @Ferrari, @Bugatti, @Rolls Royce on Facebook (modified by author)

Several manufacturers should come to mind when thinking of expensive cars names and extremely fast supercars, including Bugatti, Ferrari, Koenigsegg, Rimac, and Pagani. These producers have established themselves as the leaders in the supercar and hypercar market, offering the quickest, rarest, and most beautiful vehicles to their most affluent customers.

What are the 10 most expensive cars in the world?

Most of these vehicles are a combination of luxury, speed, and comfort and can only be afforded by the richest people in the world. Here is a list of most the expensive cars in the world.

1. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta- $38 million

Which is the no 1 most expensive car in the world? The stunning Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta, a 1962 coupe, saw bidding reach $38.1 million in May 2022 in California at the Bonhams auction house.

1962-63 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta. Photo: @glitz_journal, @ladouille21 on Twitter (modified by author)

The Ferrari not only broke the price record, but it also holds the record for the longest-held Berlinetta, having been owned by the same family for 49 years. The vehicle had a long racing career before being purchased by Fabrizio Violati in 1965, starting with the Tour de France Automobile in 1962.

2. Mercedes-Benz W196R Formula 1 racer- $29.65 million

What was the most expensive car in the world in 2022? Mercedes is one of the most expensive car brands and the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196R Formula 1 single-seater driven by five-time world champion icon Juan Manuel Fangio set a record for the highest money ever paid for a vehicle at auction.

Mercedes-Benz W196R. Photo: @lcbernalo, @retroalbania on Twitter (modified by author)

The 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196R Formula 1 racing car sold for $30 million by Bonhams Auctions at Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale 2013.

3. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail- $28 million

The second of a trilogy of bespoke creations from Rolls-Royce, the newest Boat Tail is the most costly new car this manufacturer — or any other — has ever produced. When the first of the three was unveiled to the public in 2021, calculations indicated that it was likely to cost between $25 and $28 million.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. Photo: @mbmaybachfans

4. 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale- $26.4 million

Due to its great rarity, well-established provenance, and superb condition, the 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale (chassis number 06701) was in high demand. With its five-speed manual transaxle transmission, six Weber carburettors, and 3.3-litre dry-sump V-12 engine producing 320 hp the vehicle sold for $26.4 million.

1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale. Photo: @LienhardRacing

5. 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport- $22 million

The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti raced by amongst others Juan Manuel Fangio, Phil Hill, and Carroll Shelby sold for $22,005,000 as the most expensive car in the RM Sotheby’s Monterey 2022 classic car auction.

1955 Ferrari 410 Sport. Photo: @FerrariConnois1 on Twitter (modified by author)

6. Bugatti La Voiture Noire- $18.6 million

The one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noire has a price tag of more than $18.6 million and was once the most expensive new car in the world. The Bugatti made its debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, which also marked the 110th anniversary of the automaker.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Photo: @Who1sTravis on Twitter (modified by author)

The Type 57SC Atlantic, which was designed by founder Ettore Bugatti's eldest son Jean in 1934, served as the inspiration for the La Voiture Noire's art deco aesthetic.

7. Ferrari 375-Plus- $18.3 million

The Ferrari 375 Plus was a sports racing car produced by Ferrari in 1954. The model raced internationally and won numerous notable competitions, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It sells for $18.3 million.

Ferrari 375-Plus. Photo: @Unc_Solenoid on Twitter (modified by author)

8. Zonda HP Barchetta- 17 million

The last Zonda HP Barchetta was commissioned by TopCar Design boss Oleg Egorov. The exterior of the automobile is all-black with matte and glossy carbon surfaces, and a gold stripe runs down the middle. It goes for $17 million making it one of the most expensive luxury cars.

Zonda HP Barchetta. Photo: @Miss_Emerald, @Safeeyahsofcyy

9. 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa- 16.4 million

The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, or 250 TR, is a racing sports car built by Ferrari from 1957 to 1961. It was introduced towards the conclusion of the 1957 racing season in response to regulation revisions that mandated a maximum engine displacement of 3 litres for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and World Sports Car Championship races.

1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. Photo: @Forbes, @DP_Grouch on Twitter

10. 1964 Ferrari 250 LM- 14.3 million

The first mid-engine Ferrari was the 250 LM. Any driver or observer will find this beautiful car to be a feast for the eyes and ears. The 250 LM is just amazing. Ferrari built the vehicle with the V12 engine mounted behind the driver while keeping stability and dependability.

1964 Ferrari 250 LM. Photo: @FerrariConnois1, @LienhardRacing

11. Rolls-Royce Sweptail- $13 million

Based on the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupé, the Sweptail took four years to hand-build. The automobile, which was commissioned in 2013 by a superyacht and aircraft specialist, was modelled after coachbuilding from the 1920s and 1930s. The model goes for $13 million.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail. Photo: @OtsileJK

12. 1953 Ferrari 340/375- $12.8 million

Ferrari's 340/375 combined the F1 V12 engine with the 340 race car's chassis. Although the outcome was amazing, the triumphs were not as great as one may have hoped. The 4.5 litre V12 engine, a four-speed manual gearbox, four choke Weber carburettors, twin magneto ignition, and seven main bearings are all found inside the 340/375.

1953 Ferrari 340/375. Photo: @Bellagiotime

13. 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540k Special Roadster- $9.9 million

Introduced at the 1936 Paris Motor Show, the Friedrich Geiger-designed car was a development of the 500K, itself a development of the SSK. It was one of the largest automobiles of its day and was available as a two- or four-seat cabriolet, four-seat coupé, or seven-seat limousine (with armoured sides and armoured glass).

1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster. Photo: @Bellagiotime

14. 1924 Hispano Suiza H6C Torpedo Roadster- $9.2 million

This model is inarguably the most famous Hispano-Suiza in the world. Commissioned by aperitif heir and gentleman racer André Dubonnet the vehicle has been raced by Dubonnet in the 1924 Targa Florio and Coppa Florio, finishing 6th and 5th overall, respectively.

1924 Hispano Suiza H6C Tulip Wood Torpedo. Photo: @gCMG_Obv

15. Bugatti Centodieci- $8.94 million

The Centodieci continues Bugatti’s successful 110-year course of exceptional design and performance while reviving the memory of the brand’s recent history. With the Centodieci – Italian for 110 – Bugatti created a reinterpretation of the epochal EB110, which, when presented in 1991, was considered the fastest and one of the most expensive supercars of its time. the model retails for $8.94 million making it the richest car in the world.

Bugatti CENTODIECI. Photo: @Bugatti

16. 1958 Maserati 450S Fantuzzi- $7.5 million

The 1958 Maserati 450S Fantuzzi is the ninth of 10 examples built; ordered through, and personally delivered by, Carroll Shelby. It was the 1st overall at three SCCA regional events during 1958 and raced with great success during the 1959 USAC Road Racing Championship season as the Micro-Lube Special. The vehicle also retains a matching-numbers V-8 engine; benefits from a well-maintained 1990s restoration.

1958 Maserati 450S. Photo: @vassiliospappas

17. Pagani Huayra Codalunga- $7.4 million

This exclusive supercar is propelled to extraordinary speeds by an 851 horsepower well-known V12 engine. The extended rear end improves the aerodynamic package, and it appears that the Codalunga is faster than the standard Huayra. It goes for $7.4 million.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga. Photo: @Earlsimxx

18. Bugatti W16 Mistral- $5.6 million

The W16 Mistral is a stunning open-top model that gets its name from the brisk wind that blows in southern France and alludes to a tempting open-air sensation that matches the engine's great punch. The model retails for $5.6 million.

Bugatti W16 Mistral. Photo: @WorldWideCarsTM

19. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita- $4.8 Million

The Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita is a strong company in the world of supercars, luxury, and elite. There are only two Trevitas left in existence, and they are considered to be diamonds on wheels. Due to the time and difficulties involved in producing these cars, it was decided to only produce two instead of three.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. Photo: @Ekwulu

20. Lamborghini Veneno- $4.5 million

In May 2013, Lamborghini introduced four Venenos, three of which were for sale and one was a demo. The Veneno is primarily based on the Aventador LP700-4, which also provided the majority of the interior's carbon fibre, aluminium front and rear subframes, and carbon fibre monocoque.

Lamborghini Veneno. Photo: @car_photo

21. W Motors Lykan Hypersport- $3.69 million

This car became quite notorious when it was seen skyscraper-hopping in Fast and Furious 7, but the Lykan Hypersport is a notorious exotic car in itself. W Motors did not even need a video to get people talking about the Lykan because of its doors, which are simultaneously suicide and scissor doors, holographic inside display, and real diamonds in the headlights.

W Motors Lykan Hypersport. Photo: @ObscureSupercar

22. Lamborghini Sian- $3.5 million

With a hybrid system that makes use of lithium-ion supercapacitors to its advantage, the Sian is Lamborghini's most daring and avant-garde endeavour to date. This results in a hybrid that doesn't sacrifice weight for incredible power. The driver expects 819 horsepower, 2.8 seconds to reach 60 mph, and a top speed of more than 220 mph.

Lamborghini Sian. Photo: @_ppq9

23. Pagani Huayra Roadster BC- $3.5 million

Given that it is a vehicle befitting a big finale, it comes as no surprise that it is intended to be the final Pagani Huayra. There are just 40 examples in existence, and they are equally beautiful and potent.

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC. Photo: @thesupercar_sqd

The Huayra BC Roadster is finished in a bold silver, black, and red colour scheme with tan leather seats and a distinctive wood shift knob. A removable carbon-fibre hardtop makes the Roadster only 66 pounds heavier than its coupe counterpart and adds bite to the Huayra BC Roadster's bark, doing the model justice as it makes its final appearance.

24. Lykan Hypersport-$3.4 Million

Few supercars provide customers with the choice to include their preferred gems in the LED headlights of their vehicles. One exception is the Lykan Hypersport, which displays 420 diamonds in its Titanium LED Blades or the gem of the purchaser's choice. Astonishing! As if the diamonds weren't lavish enough, Lykan further embellished the interior of the Hypersport with gold stitching, titanium, and other prized gems making its price $3.4 million.

Lykan Hypersport. Photo: @WMotors

25. Mansory Vivere Bugatti Veyron- $3.5 Million

The Vincero was largely superseded by the Mansory Vivere Bugatti due to aesthetics more than performance. The Vivere was created as a result of Vincero's face being the primary area of concentration. With luxury and speed in consideration, it is no wonder it sells for $3.4 million.

Mansory Vivere Bugatti Veyron. Photo: @Zero2Turbo

26. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport- $3.3 million

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a 60-unit production-run automobile. It was originally unveiled to the public in March 2020 and is essentially a variant of the normal Chiron with handling in mind. It is both front and rear anti-roll bars, is 50 kg lighter than the original, and is more aerodynamic. No wonder it goes for $3.3 million.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. Photo: @_ppq9

27. LaFerrari FXX K- $2.6 Million

LaFerrari FXX K is highly regarded by Flavio Manzoni, who considers it CS's greatest accomplishment to date. Thanks to its 6.3-litre V12 engine and 187-bhp electric motor, the FXX K is a limited-track race car that produces 1035 horsepower. The race car is equipped with new camshafts and a loud exhaust system in addition to this engine.

LaFerrari FXX K. Photo: @Motor_Magnet, @ItaliAuto

28. Pagani Huayra BC- $2.55 Million

Pagani debuted the redesigned Huayra BC at the 2016 Geneva Motorshow after spending the previous four years dormant. The most potent track car Huayra has produced is The Huayra BC, named for its devoted customer Benny Caiola.

Pagani Huayra BC. Photo: @FlawlessSpec

There have only been 20 automobiles taken off the market. The AMG 6.0-liter V-12 engine in the Huayra BC, which is aggressive in both appearance and performance, produces a staggering 789 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque.

29. Ferrari F60 America- 2.5 million

Introduced in 2014, the Ferrari F60 America was a $2.5 million supercar limited to just 10 units. The F60 was Ferrari's tribute to 60 years of auto sales in America, and it was completely sold out before it was even unveiled.

Ferrari F60 America. Photo: @KizoolSizam

30. Rimac Nevera- $2.2 million

The Rimac Nevera is an electrified hypercar with four electric motors and over 1,900 horsepower. The Rimac also accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.85 seconds, or less precisely. It costs a lot to achieve all of this incredible performance, especially the entire carbon fibre chassis. With state-of-the-art equipment and unlimited power, the $2,400,000 asking price is almost entirely acceptable.

Rimac Nevera. Photo: @AR12Gaming on Twitter (modified by author)

Is there a car worth $1 billion dollars?

While there are cars that are tens and even hundreds of millions, currently there are no cars that are worth $1 billion dollars or more.

So there you have it, the top 30 most expensive cars in the world today. These cars are a combination of speed, performance, and luxury.

