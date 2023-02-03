What is the fastest motorcycle in the world? Top 10 legal road bikes

Speed, adrenaline, and power are the defining characteristics of the world's fastest motorcycles. With technological advancements, the speed limits of these machines have been pushed to the limits, and with the vast array of motorcycles in the market, which is the fastest motorcycle? Check out below!

Technological advancements have helped increase the speed limits of most motorcycles. Photo: unsplash.com, @kp89

Things are fast changing. Just as the health sector is impacted by technological advancement, the entertainment industry and automobiles are also not left behind. Interestingly, with the design of some motorcycles, some of them are becoming faster than vehicles. Whether you are an avid motorcyclist or just a curious onlooker, knowledge of some of the fastest bikes might be helpful.

What is the fastest street-legal motorcycle?

From well-known brands to lesser-known models, an in-depth look at the fastest motorcycles that can be legally driven on roads is essential. Here is a list of the top 10 legal road bikes featuring the best models for speed and street-legal.

1. MTT 420-RR: 273 mph

Turbine-powered MTT 420-RR. Photo: @SamsonKasumba

The Marine Turbine Technologies 420-RR is the fastest motorcycle. The latest design from the company, the 420-RR (Race Ready), has taken top speed to a new level, reaching a remarkable 273 mph. This exceeds the previous record held by the MTT Y2K motorcycle, which had a top speed of 250 mph (439 km/h).

The MTT 420-RR is a powerful motorcycle with a 420 horsepower engine from Rolls Royce Allison and an aerodynamic carbon-fibre body. It is a rare find, with only five units produced each year.

2. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Supersport: 249 mph

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Supersport. Photo: @bforbiker

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R has a reputation for being one of the fastest bikes in the market, earning it the second spot on the list with its maximum velocity of 249 mph. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Supersport is part of the highly regarded Ninja motorcycle series known for its speed. It has a 1,441cc engine and can reach a top speed of 249 mph, earning it the title of King of the Quarter Mile.

3. Kawasaki Ninja H2R: 240 mph

The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is specifically designed for racing and can reach speeds of up to 240 mph (386 km/h). If you require a street-legal motorcycle, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 offers a top speed of 209 mph and has more advancements than any other motorcycle from the brand. It features an impressive 305-horsepower engine.

4. Lightning LS-218: 218 mph

Lightning LS-218. Photo: @AutosReign

If there are still questions about the capabilities of electric motorcycles, the Lightning LS-218 will eliminate them. It is a top-performing electric bike, capable of reaching a top speed of 218 mph (351 km/h); hence, its name. It boasts a liquid-cooled IPM electric motor that produces an astonishing 168 ft-lb of torque and 200 horsepower.

5. Ducati 1199 Panigale R: 202 mph

Ducati 1199 Panigale R. Photo: @Bringatrailer

The Ducati 1199 Panigale R raises the bar with its faster top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h), thanks to its larger engine. The 1199 Panigale R distinguishes itself in all aspects, including speed and power. It fulfils expectations with its impressive 202 horsepower and 100 ft-lb of torque.

6. Damon Hypersport Premier: 200 mph

Damon Hypersport Premier. Photo: @ReginaBanana3

Electric vehicles and bikes are growing in popularity for their instant torque, range, and design. The Damon Hypersport Pro is a leader in the industry, reaching a top speed of 200 mph. The Hypersport Premier combines speed, range, and style with a 3-second 0-60 mph time, 200-mile range, and bold design. It also prioritises rider safety with AI technology.

7. Ducati Superleggera V4: 200 mph

Ducati Superleggera V4. Photo: @igmcsa

The Ducati Superleggera V4 boasts a 234 hp engine, a body made entirely of carbon fibre, and carbon fibre wheels, making it the motorcycle with the highest power-to-weight ratio in history. The name of this luxurious machine, Superleggera, meaning Super Light in Italian, perfectly fits as it surpasses the Panigale in reaching a top speed of 200 mph.

8. Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory: 199 mph

Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory. Photo: @Neevesy33

The Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory is a fast production motorcycle with a 217 hp V4 engine, reaching speeds close to 200 mph. It has a dual-beam aluminium chassis, Ohlins suspensions, and Brembo brakes for exceptional performance and handling. It received accolades in the first WSBK season with nine podium finishes.

9. MV Agusta F4CC: 195 mph

MV Agusta F4CC. Photo: @LeVraiHoroscope

The MV Agusta F4CC is one of the most unique legal bikes created by hand in a limited run of only 100 units. It boasts a maximum speed of 195 mph (314 km/h) with carbon fibre and titanium-containing custom-made components. The 200 hp engine has been optimised for the best possible performance, making the F4CC a truly exceptional motorcycle worthy of recognition historically.

10. Suzuki GSX1300 R Hayabusa: 194 mph

Suzuki GSX1300 R Hayabusa. Photo: @JohnBanksGroup

The Suzuki GSX1300 R Hayabusa, commonly known as the Busa, is a popular and iconic motorcycle. Updated models still have the features that made them famous during the 90s speed. The latest Hayabusa boasts advanced electronics and suspension systems and a refreshed design. At the same time, it reaches incredible speeds of 194 mph (312 km/h) with a 197 horsepower engine.

What is the fastest 0 to 60 motorcycle?

The 2006 Suzuki GSX-R 1000 is the fastest motorcycle to reach 60 mph in 2.35 seconds. It is followed by another Suzuki motorcycle, the 2002 Suzuki Hayabusa, reaching 60 mph in 2.47 seconds. These fast Suzuki motorcycles have a quarter-mile time of 10.1 seconds, as reported by Motorcycle.

What is the #1 fastest bike in the world?

The MTT 420-RR is considered the #1 fastest bike in the world due to its incredible speed of 273 mph and street legality. However, the Dodge Tomahawk, created in 2003 by Dodge, could have taken the top spot for the fastest bike in the world if it were street-legal.

What motorcycle can go 300 mph?

The Dodge Tomahawk has been said to have a maximum speed of 300 mph and is powered by a V-10 SRT Dodge Viper engine. Its speed is unknown as it is yet to be tested due to its status as a concept bike, not street-legal.

The fastest motorcycles have been a subject of fascination and innovation over the years. But then, from early models with limited speed capabilities to today's state-of-the-art machines, the bar for speed has continuously been raised. Currently, the fastest motorcycles can reach top speeds of over 200 mph.

