Top 12 cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa in 2023

The bakkie bug seems to have bitten many South African car users. This is because there are different bakkie brands and models of these vehicles nowadays. If you have also been observing and are becoming interested in this kind of car, it will not hurt to note some of the cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa that will give you value for your money.

A Bolero single cab. Photo: @MahindraSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

The most affordable bakkies in South Africa are the product of different companies like Toyota, Nissan, and Great Wall Motors (GWM). If you hear bakkies for the first time, South Africans use the term to refer to pick-up trucks that serve various purposes. They can be used as a private family vehicles to pick up groceries, drop the kids at school, and run rugged errands on farms. Check out some of these cheap bakkies for sale in the market.

Top 12 cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa

The affordability of bakkies is one factor that has influenced their popularity among South Africans, apart from their ability to withstand the rough road network across the country. Recent statistics show that car dealers sell one out of five vehicles that will be a bakkie. Below are some of the most pocket-friendly cheap small bakkies you can add to your garage.

12. Chevrolet Utility - R189 895

A white Chevrolet Utility. Photo: @chevroletutilityrs

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 1.4 litre

1.4 litre Fuel type: Petrol

This is one of the small bakkies in South Africa that offers excellent driver comfort, making it an excellent choice for entrepreneurs who use bakkies for both work and pleasure. The Chevrolet Utility has a high resale value; all come standard with dual airbags. You can get this cab at an affordable price of R189 895

11. Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD - R192 999

A white Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD. Photo: @mahindrasouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 2.5 litre

2.5 litre Fuel type: Diesel

This model of the Mahindra bakkie series is a single cab that you can use to carry loads and farm implements. It is powered by an engine that produces 238 Nm power and 74 kW, giving it a reasonable speed limit.

So, what is the most affordable bakkie in South Africa? The Mahindra Bolero gets this title as it can be purchased for as low as R192 999. This is a cheap price for a vehicle of its calibre.

10. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up - R254 999

A white Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up. Photo: @mahindrasouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 2.2 litre

2.2 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The Mahindra company manufactures this car and does not joke when giving other bakkie brands a run for their money. It can be used for residential, business, and even more hostile purposes, such as driving up and down steep or waterlogged terrain. These features come at a pocket-friendly price of at least R254 999.

9. Nissan NP300 - R276 900

A white Nissan NP300. Photo: @nissan_np300_newnavara_chile

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 2.4 litre

2.4 litre Fuel type: Petrol

The Nissan NP300 has one of the cheapest bakkie prices South African car dealers will ever offer a buyer. Moreover, it has multipurpose usability as it can function as a vehicle to drop your kids off at school before you begin your more tedious task on rough terrains. You can get this Nissan at a fair price of R276 900.

8. GWM Steed 5 2.0VGT single cab SX 4WD Specs - R330 950

A GWM Steed. Photo: @zimoco_zimbabwe

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 2.0 litre

2.0 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The Great Wall Motors company has consistently shown that they mean business in producing efficient cars and the solid-looking Steed is another proof. It can be used as a private family car and may double as a delivery truck for small and medium-sized businesses. This single cab goes for R330 950.

7. New Nissan Navara - R341500

A white Nissan Navara. Photo: @nissansouthafrica

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.5 litre

2.5 litre Fuel type: petrol or diesel

The new Nissan Navara is among the cheapest new bakkies in South Africa, going for a price of R341 500. This bakkie is everything you need in a convenient vehicle. While it might seem like the ultimate vehicle for an outdoor enthusiast, this go-everywhere ride is spacious and capable of many things.

6. Hyundai H100 bakkie - R356 900

A Hyundai H100. Photo: @SyrusKatlegoThema

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.6 litre

2.6 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The Hyundai H100 Bakkie does not fit into the category of ruggedly-built vans as it cannot be used for challenging tasks. It is, however, suitable for routine use as a delivery truck within urban settings. Its current price of R356 900 also makes it a good fit for middle-class South Africans.

5. Isuzu D-Max Fleetside Specs - R367 500

An Isuzu D-Max. Photo: @BravoMotorsBelize

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.5 litre

2.5 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The Isuzu D-Max is popular among South Africans. It may not be unconnected with the company’s decision to strengthen the series with a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 320 Nm of power and 100 kW. This feature helps it to reach maximum speed in little time. You can get this double cab for a fair price of R367 500

4. GWM P Series 2.0TD SX Automatic - R404 950

A GWM P Series. Photo: @havalcmhsilverlakespretoria

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.0 litre

2.0 litre Fuel type: Diesel

This bakkie is built for the roughest terrain and will be a great addition to your garage if you intend to use it for heavy purposes. Yet, despite this ruggedness, it is beautifully fashioned to make a statement on the road.

What engine is in the new GWM? The new series of the Great Wall Motors runs on a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that manufactures 400 Nm of power and 120 kW. You can get this single cab at a price of R404 950.

3. Ford Ranger 2.2TDCi Hi-Rider XLS - R472 200

A blue Ford Ranger. Photo: @ford

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.2 litre

2.2 litre Fuel type: Diesel

This pick-up is one of the most affordable, and for its elegance on the road, it is worth a buyer’s money. But, of course, being a product of the Ford company already means that you should expect only quality. Its 2.2 turbo-diesel engine gives it a reasonable speed. Its current market price is R472 200.

2. Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Raider Auto - R492 099

A Toyota Hilux. Photo: @freewaytoyota

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.4 litre

2.4 litre Fuel type: Diesel

This is undoubtedly one of the most dependable and best compact bakkies you can get yourself as a car lover. The Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Raider Auto is the king of the wild in the South African automobile space. But then, do not mistake it, as it is sleek enough to pass for a fancy city ride. It runs on a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine. You need to have at least R492 099 to obtain this Hilux.

1. Land Cruiser pick-up - R692 400

A Land Cruiser. Photo: @AutoBeeb

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 4.0 litre

4.0 litre Fuel type: Petrol

This is one of the most powerful pick-ups you can buy from any car dealer. It features a strong and dependable engine covered by a highly durable body that stays off the ground. You must be ready to pay at least R692 400 for a single cab.

Which is the most fuel efficient single cab bakkies in South Africa?

The Ford Ranger gets the price of a car that maximises fuel consumption among different brands of bakkies on the South African road. It reportedly needs to consume only six and a half litres of fuel to move a distance of 100 kilometres. This is less than half of what the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 requires for the same distance.

Which bakkie is the strongest?

With a starting price of R904 188, the Mercedes-Benz X350d V6 4Matic is one of the most powerful pick-up trucks you can purchase and enjoy for its unique features. It runs on a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel V6 engine and produces 550 Nm and 190 kW of power. The power is sent through a 7-speed automatic transmission to the four wheels, giving it maximum speed.

The above 12 are some of the cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa that can save you a lot of money. These bakkies can serve for business purposes or as a family car.

READ ALSO: Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park: hours, prices, activities, contacts

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the Hartbeespoort Dam Snake and Animal Park. It is a fascinating recreational park that anyone who enjoys spending time in nature will find ideal for leisure pursuits.

In terms of outdoor attractions, the park has a plethora to choose from. Check out the post to learn more about how to get there and how much it will cost.

Source: Briefly News