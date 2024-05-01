The South African music producer Chicco Twala recently paid tribute to the late Mbongeni Ngema

The legendary Chicco Twala spoke some heartfelt words about the late star and also shared the time he worked with him

Chicco also reminisced on the time he worked with the late Mbongeni in 1990 on an album

With the theatre and entertainment industry still mourning the death of the legendary Bab'Mbongeni Ngema, music producer Chicco Twala has paid tribute to him.

Chicco Twala reminisces his time with Mbongeni Ngema

Veteran music composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema sadly died on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023. The Sarafina! creator passed away in a head-on collision car accident on his way back from a funeral he was attending in the Eastern Cape. The star passed away at the age of 68.

Recently, Chicco Twala reminisced on the time he spent with the late star. In a video posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter page, Twala paid tribute to Bab'Ngema and also talked about the first time he met Mbongeni in 1990 when they decided to do an album together.

Earlier this year, the publication reported that former president Jacob Zuma spoke at the podium during the event, offering his tribute to the late veteran.

He also reflected on Ngema's legacy and their friendship and shared his initial reaction upon learning of Ngema's untimely passing. The former president further shared that he and Mbongeni Ngema had plans to collaborate on a project depicting his life as a man from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Legendary South African Music Producer Chicco Twala pays tribute to Mbongeni Ngema."

