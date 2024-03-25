The late South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema's family allegedly has plans to exhume his body

The family of the late Mbongeni Ngema is reportedly seeking legal assistance to exhume the singer's body from a Durban cemetery.

Mbongeni Ngema revealed in his song 'Mhla Ngifayo' that he wants to be buried in eMfana. Image: Oupa Bopape

Ngema family looking to exhume body

The late South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema was laid to rest in Chesterville Heroes' Acre in Red Hill Cemetery, Durban. His wife, Mpumelelo Gumede, made this decision.

According to Sunday World, his family allegedly has plans to exhume his body and get buried at his place of choice, eMfana.

This comes after his birth certificate from Home Affairs stated that he was single when he died in January. The Sarafina producer passed away in January on his way to KwaZulu-Natal from a funeral in the Eastern Cape.

Ngema expressed burial wishes in a song

Mbongeni Ngema expressed his wish to be buried at eMfana among his ancestors. He even stated that in his song Mhla Ngifayo.

The news publication shared that the family submitted the song to their legal team assisting in this matter.

In the lyrics, the artist says he wants to be buried at eMfana when he dies and asks his people not to change that.

The burial drama is nothing new, as the family issued a statement earlier this year alleging they were sidelined from the funeral arrangements.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported:

"The family further claims the family knows nothing formal about the memorial service, which was supposed to be held at KwaNgema eMfana Homestead (04/01/2024) as discussed in a brief meeting that was held on Sunday (31/12/2023). The statement also challenges declarations made that Dr Mbongeni Ngema will be buried at Heroes Acres."

Ngema's wife pays last respects amid drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbongeni Ngema was honoured by his wife Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema, at his funeral service.

Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema's tribute to the funeral came after another woman claimed to be the late legend's customary wife.

