Mbongeni Ngema was laid to rest on 05 January 2024, and his wife honoured him for the last time

The South African playwright was married to Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema, and she is deep in mourning

Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema's tribute to the funeral came after another woman claimed to be the late legend's customary wife

Mbongeni Ngema received a sweet goodbye from his wife, Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema. The veteran performer received a provincial funeral that was hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban Kwazulu-Natal.

Mbongeni Ngema’s wife, Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema, gave a heartfelt tribute at her husband's funeral. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

After Mbongeni Ngema passed away in a car crash in the Eastern Cape on 27 December 2023, many paid their respects. His life partner, Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema, read her heartfelt letter at the funeral.

Mbongeni Ngema gets moving tribute from wife

In her speech, Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema was emotional about Mbongeni's passing. TimesLIVE reported that she said:

“I am at pains in accepting the finality this day presents. It is hard for me to accept the reality that I will not see you come through that door anymore. I keep thinking it's a dream that I'll be awakened from, or perhaps someone playing a joke on me."

The wife reflected on the 17-year marriage to Mbongeni Ngema. She also lauded him as a legend and said she'd always be his wife.

SA moved by Mbongeni Ngema funeral tribute

Many netizens commented that they felt for the widow. People expressed sympathy for the wife.

Lukia Masilo commented:

"Death is like that, you'll be fine dear."

Sosoki Soso felt for her:

"Eish sorry sister."

Innocentia Sibongile added:

"Phola mama kuzodlula cc."

Marcus Matlotlo Ndala said:

"He was with a young lady, age is just a number."

Ole Legote lamented:

"There is a finality to death that not even grieve can overturn. Only two things in life are guaranteed, death and taxes!"

Woman claims to be Mbongeni Ngema's customary wife

In a related story, a woman claims that she was married to the icon in 2021. Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema's goodbye to her husband comes after rumours were swirling that he had a baby mama.

