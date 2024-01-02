A woman has come forward as being the customary wife of Mbongeni Ngema

Yolanda “Wanda” Moncho claims that Ngema married her in 2021 and wants to be involved in her husband's funeral arrangements

Moreover, Moncho alleges that she is pregnant with the late playwright's child

Yolanda Moncho claims that she has been married to Mbongeni Ngema for two years and wants to be involved in his funeral arrangements. Images: mbongeningema_.

A woman named Yolanda “Wanda” Moncho has come forward with claims that she was married to Mbongeni Ngema. This comes just days after the musician lost his life in a car crash. Moncho further claimed that she's expecting Ngema's child and wants to be involved in the muso's burial.

Mbongeni Ngema's alleged customary wife comes forward

Eh, more drama is coming to light amid the news of Mbongeni Ngema's death. It's alleged that a woman has made claims that she was married to the late award-winning musician.

Yolanda “Wanda” Moncho, who also claims to have been Ngema's manager and the MD of Diamond Edge artist management company, says Ngema sent uncles to her home in 2021, which makes her his customary wife.

Moreover, Moncho claims that while having successfully revived Ngema's career, the pair also conceived a child, and Moncho is now four months pregnant.

According to Sunday World, Moncho sent a letter to the KwaZulu-Natal premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, asking for assistance to be involved in the arrangements for her late husband's provincial funeral.

Moncho alleges that despite knowing how Ngema wanted to be laid to rest, she has been rejected by his family and is therefore considering legal action:

"I write to plead with you to facilitate a meeting between myself and my family to ensure that I am involved in the preparation of my husband’s funeral just as his other spouses are involved."

"Dr Ngema confided to me on a number of matters pertaining to his death and it is my solemn wish to ensure that these are carried through.

“I loved my husband, and it remains my wish that his burial proceeds without controversy. However, in the unfortunate event that this does not happen, I will regrettably have to approach the courts to seek relief."

Somizi Mhlongo slammed for alleged fake Mbongeni Ngema text

In light of Mbongeni Ngema's tragic car accident, Somizi Mhlongo took centre stage to share a private message from the late playwright.

However, it seems SomGAGA sent himself the text while claiming it was from Ngema, and fueled some backlash:

jacktairo wasn't impressed:

"There's nothing they won't do for attention these celebs!"

Mayo6Tee said:

"Mxm, this guy. I told yall it won’t end with Zahara, he will always look for attention."

samza177 wrote:

"He wanted to project himself as someone who came through for the late Mbongeni Ngema in times of need."

