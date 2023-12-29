Mbongeni Ngema's remains were transported from the Eastern Cape to Durban after an autopsy

Veteran playwright Mbongeni Ngema's remains arrived in KwaZulu Natal from the Eastern Cape after the forensic department conducted an autopsy.

Mbongeni Ngema’s body has arrived in Durban from the Eastern Cape. Image: @mbongeningema

Mbongeni Ngema's body was transported to his family in Durban after the star passed away in a tragic car accident with a truck on the R61 on Wednesday 27 December. The star renowned for his role in the classic movie Sarafina died shortly after arriving at Adelaide and OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana.

According to TimesLIVE, Ngema's body was released to his family after the Eastern Cape authorities concluded an autopsy and the Ngema family identified the body. The Eastern Cape health department said:

"The Ngema family identified his body at the hospital earlier today [Thursday]. The department conducted the autopsy and released his body to the family. The body is now en route to KwaZulu-Natal."

Mbongeni Ngema's family distraught after his death

Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death came as a shock to many South Africans and his family. The star allegedly died on his way from a funeral in the Eastern Cape. Speaking to the media, family spokesperson Nhlanhla Ngema said they are barely holding on.

Nhlanhla added that the family is working together and giving each other tasks to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

"It's difficult for the family, but we are trying to keep it together. We've been communicating. We are not all in the same place, but we've assigned people to do different things."

Somizi accused of fabricating messages from Mbongeni Ngema

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo has been accused of chasing clout after allegedly sharing messages he sent himself and pretending it was from Mbongeni Ngema.

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo found himself trending on social media after sharing his tribute message to his mentor Mbongeni Ngema who died in a car accident on 27 December 2023.

