A troll came at Boity Thulo after pictures and videos of her ex-boyfriend Cassper Nyovest’s wedding went viral

The Mama I Made It hitmaker got married to his childhood friend Pulane in a traditional ceremony

The Wuz Dat rapper and reality TV star responded to the trolls on X and said people have no peace

Cassper Nyovest’s big day got turned into Boity Thulo’s roast fest. Trolls came for the rapper and mocked her for not scoring an invite.

Cassper Nyovest’s marriage to Pulane saw trolls coming for Boity. Image: @thehypecollector, @boity

Source: Instagram

Cassper and Pulane tie the knot

Social media was a mess after videos of the Mama I Made It hitmaker got hitched. Cassper Nyovest got married to his childhood friend Pulane in a traditional ceremony.

The couple looked dazzling in traditional blue attire, sparking massive confusion online. Not only was Cassper’s attire the main focus, but it was also Pulane’s body language, with people making the assumption that she was not comfortable.

All of this made people assume the wedding was staged or, rather, a music video shoot.

Boity gets trolled

The Wuz Dat rapper and Own Your Throne reality TV star got mocked by a tweep who said she was not invited to the wedding.

Boity responded to the trolls on X and said people have no peace.

"You people do not have any peace on this app."

Mzansi responds to Boity’s clapback

Many of her fans found humour in Boity’s response, with many lauding her for not taking the diss to heart.

@NanguBheybi said:

"Just ignore them, Boity, just concentrate on your journey."

@NanguBheybi joked:

"Don't worry wena Boity I'll invite you to my wedding. Just come wearing a big white dress and you'll sit next to me in front of everyone."

@Matema said:

"There is no peace in Mzansi."

@LeoCharles20326 laughed:

"This app should not be free."

@BSim0 joked:

"You'll get peace tomorrow in church."

Cassper and Pulane said to be expecting

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest and his alleged new wife, Pulane, are reportedly expecting their first child.

Fans assume that this is the reason they got married. Their wedding celebrations made headlines on social media and received mixed reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News