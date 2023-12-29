Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo has paid tribute to her ex-husband, Mbongeni Ngema

This came after one of her fans claimed on social media that the late playwright used to abuse Khumalo

The actress also shared a press statement on her Instagram page

Leleti Khumalo has paid tribute to her ex-husband, Mbongeni Ngema. Image: J. Vespa/Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

South Africa and Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo are mourning the death of an icon and playwright, Mbongeni Ngema, who passed away at the age of 68.

Leleti Khumalo pays tribute to her ex-husband Mbongeni

Mzansi has lost many icons and talented artists in the entertainment industry. Ngema met his untimely death on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, in a head-on collision car accident in the Eastern Cape.

The former Imbweu: The Seed star paid tribute to her ex-husband Mbongeni Ngema recently after one of her fans claimed on social media that the late star used to abuse Khumalo during their marriage.

The statement reads:

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the death of Mbongeni Ngema. He was a pioneer of protest theatre and has left a rich legacy in the theatre world.

"At this sad time, we send our profound condolences to his family and in the tradition of our culture, we would like to give them the space of grieve. May the lord give them strength as they come to terms with this immense loss. May his soul rest in peace."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared Leleti's statement on her social media page.

The captioned it:

"Leleti Khumalo pays tribute to Mbongeni Ngema."

See the post below:

SA responds to Leleti's tribute

See some of the responses below:

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Ma Khumalo let all the feminist fight the whole and released a statement…What a Queen."

@VictorMkhetsane said:

"I know she’s a better human being than me cause I would’ve mized or send out something like Good Riddance to bad rubbish."

@DarlaForst shared:

"She’s bigger then me shame, he’d see dust if it was me."

@NoseTheCapital replied:

"Feminists jaws on the floor."

@Barffoon responded:

"This is a good riddance letter, if you read it carefully."

Minister Zizi Kodwa reacts to Dr Mbongeni Ngema's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has taken to social media to mourn Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death.

The SA entertainment industry has suffered another great loss days after singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's death. Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death has left the industry and fans reeling.

Source: Briefly News