Lebo M has joined the country in mourning the death of actor and producer Dr. Mbongeni Ngema

Despite their previous disagreements, The Lion King composer shared a condolence message on social media

Fans expressed shock and sadness at Ngema's passing, with many offering heartfelt tributes

Renowned South African composer Lebohang Morake has joined the rest of the country in mourning the death of actor and producer Dr Mbongeni Ngema.

Lebo M has reacted to Dr Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death. Image: @thereallebo_m and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Lebo M reacts to Mbongeni Ngema's death

Grammy Award-winning The Lion King composer Lebo M has reacted to Mbongeni Ngema's death. Despite their beef a few months ago, the star shared a condolence message on social media.

The two legends were allegedly not seeing eye to eye after Ngema claimed that he helped open doors for Lebo M with his iconic animated movie The Lion King. Morake rubbished the claims and even threatened legal action against the producer. Speaking to ZiMoja then, Morake accused Mbongeni Ngema of trying to revive his dead career with his name. He said:

"I get it, when people are trying to rebuild their careers the most convenient thing to do to get attention is use my name and brand, but this is beyond silly. This is now a legacy issue, we are considering our options with my legal team."

Taking to his X page after the news of Mbongeni Ngema's death, Lebo M shared the star's picture and described him as a legend. He wrote:

"MHSRIP #legend"

Lebo M's followers mourn Mbongeni Ngema

Fans still can't believe that Dr Ngema is dead. Many reacted to the post with heartwarming tributes.

@Menumental said:

"Oh my God so dipped for real?"

@KANI_ELDER added:

"Shocked and devastated at the passing of my friend Mbongeni Ngema. Hamba kakuhle Dhlokovu. You will be remembered. RIP my brother. Elder"

@_007Sihle said:

"Awu Mbongeni Ngema so sad."

