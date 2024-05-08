JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA — Anticipation is building as the South Africa Traders Fair, hosted by FINEXPO, returns to the vibrant city of Johannesburg. Set against the backdrop of the Protea Hotel Johannesburg Wanderers on 21 September 2024, this event promises a day of enlightenment, engagement and empowerment in the realm of finance.

Wealth of knowledge

Join us for an immersive experience as renowned speakers from around the globe gather to share their expertise and insights on a wide array of financial topics. Delve into the intricacies of foreign exchange, explore the dynamic world of stocks and futures and gain valuable strategies for navigating the options market. Our speakers include seasoned professionals, industry leaders and visionary thinkers, each offering a unique perspective to enrich your understanding of finance.

Meet our speakers:

John Reign: CEO and Co-founder of MeWork, John Reign is reshaping the landscape of education and technology, pioneering initiatives that nurture human potential from an early age. Alice Anangi: Founder & CEO of Crypsense Digital Group, Alice Anangi is a driving force behind the adoption of blockchain and digital assets in Africa, empowering youth and women through technology. Yaliwe Soko: Chairperson of United Africa Blockchain Association (UABA), Yaliwe Soko is championing blockchain and women empowerment across Africa, driving education and awareness in the sector.

Beyond finance: A day of connection

While the focus is on financial education, the South Africa Traders Fair offers much more than just informative sessions. Engage with like-minded individuals, network with industry professionals and explore opportunities to enhance your financial portfolio. Be sure to participate in our interactive booths, where international financial companies will be on hand to provide firsthand information and resources.

Visit tradersfair.com for details and registration. For speaker opportunities or to talk about media partnerships, please reach out to FINEXPO at info@finexpo.org.

