Minister Zizi Kodwa has mourned the untimely death of Mbongeni Ngema

Kodwa expressed sadness at Ngema's passing, describing him as a great playwright whose work resonated with South African stories

Social media users joined Kodwa in paying tribute to Ngema's contributions to the country's drama industry

South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has taken to social media to mourn Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death.

Minister Zizi Kodwa has reacted to Dr Mbongeni Ngema's death. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Minister Zizi Kodwa mourns Mbongeni Ngema

The SA entertainment industry has suffered another great loss, days after singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's death. Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death has left the industry and fans reeling.

Reacting to Mbongeni Ngema's death, the SA Minister of Sports, Art and Culture Zizi Kodwa shared a touching message on his social media account. Minister Kodwa described Ngema's death as a great loss to the industry and the country. He wrote:

"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dr Mbongeni Ngema, one of South Africa’s great playwrights, directors, lyricists and composers. Dr Ngema’s internationally acclaimed work, from Sarafina to Stimela sase Zola, told distinctly South African stories and experiences."

SA mourns Mbongeni Ngema's death

Social media users also flocked to Zizi Kodwa's timeline to share their tributes to the Sarafina star. Many echoed the same sentiments with the minister and noted that Mbongeni Ngema contributed immensely to the drama and arts industries. Others blasted Kodwa for not doing enough as a minister.

@MLANDO60870174 said:

"We are losing such important people in our lives, instead of these ANC thieves that we must be busy burying, I so wished that it was one of these ANC big guns, that are dying in numbers crooks, thieves and corruption masterminds."

@PatNkosi4983 added:

"If you weren't the minister of arts and culture, would you be saddened? Great pretenders... Don't give tender for the funeral to someone you can "borrow" money from. Please anisiyeke nge corruption."

@buyiswacar added:

"My heartfelt Condolences to friends And family may his soul rest in peace "

Source: Briefly News