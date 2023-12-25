Singer Thandiswa Mazwai blasted Zizi Kodwa's speech that was said during Zahara's funeral

The star reshared the clip of the Minister giving his speech and trolled him for wanting to squander money

Many netizens and her followers agreed with what Thandiswa said on social media

Thandiswa Mazwi clapped back at Zizi Kodwa's speech recently. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Oupa Bopape

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is again in the firing line. This comes after Zizi Kodwa left many netizens unimpressed when he announced the details of the late Zahara's memorial service.

Thandiswa Mazwai blasts Zizi Kodwa's speech

Minister Zizi Kodwa has made headlines again on social media after he was trolled by legendary musician Thandiswa Mazwai. This comes after Mazwai shared a video of Kodwa reading his speech during the late Zahara's funeral on Saturday, 23 December 2023, in East London.

The star blasted the Minister, who previously shared the news that there will be new awards for the creative industry, saying that they now want to squander money.

Thandiswa wrote:

"Sebefun’ukudl’imali!!!"

See the post below:

Mzansi agrees with Thandiswa Mazwai

Shortly after the singer shared her post, many netizens and her followers flooded her comment section, agreeing that the Minister and his associates want to chow money. See some of the responses below:

@ThembyBae said:

"Mandela did nothing for Eastern Cape kids still walking miles to schools, crossing rivers. They only fixed the roads upon his death, Thabo mbeki naye did nothing for EC,his mom had to be driven to EL for proper hospital treatment cause klk badlimali that's all they did."

@FighterKamza wrote:

"Eish! Sadly, we all believe you."

@Katli_Katz agreed:

"Every minister that overseas this portfolio is utterly useless. None of them listen, support nor act in the interest of artists. Forever finding new ways to chow money."

@worldwar_will commented:

"Sadly, this is what it's come to - cause it's a great idea yona but because of who is implementing it probably isn't."

@MahasheT responded:

"Lol, you know them well these crooks."

@sollythaanes replied:

"Scavengers, bo satane."

Thandiswa Mazwai slams SA government for unemployment

In a related story on Briefly News, the Jikijela hitmaker vented that the government was to blame for the high unemployment rate.

She specifically referred to the financial suffering of her siblings and cousins, saying almost all of them are out of work, she lamented in a post.

