TK Nciza fondly reminisced about Zahara's journey in the music industry at her funeral service

He recalled the first time he witnessed her musical talent and how he sought her parents' blessing to work with her

The public took to social media to react to the heartfelt speech by the co-founder of TS Records

TK Nciza gave a moving tribute at Zahara's funeral. Image: @tknciza_sa and @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

TK Nciza spoke at Zahara's funeral and poured out his heart about the impact Zahara had on the music world.

It was more than just a tribute it was a trip down memory lane and a celebration of the singer's legacy.

TK sheds light on his relationship with Zahara

The music producer got all sentimental, talking about the first time he laid eyes on Zahara's talent, reported TimesLIVE.

He even spilled the beans about two meetings with Zahara's folks, where he sought their blessing for her to crash at his place, which he was sharing with his ex, Nhlanhla Mafu.

The man got deep, sharing how Zahara's music was like a healing potion, racking up accolades left and right with her chart-toppers.

TK says Zahara was proud of her roots

According to TK, Zahara was very proud of where she came from, repping Phumlani like a true inspiration for folks from that hood.

TK made it clear that she was more than just a musician to him. He said the Umthwalo hitmaker was his kid sister, and they shared love till the very end.

Mzansi criticises Zahara

Zahara's fans responded critically to TK's tribute amid swirling speculations of possible exploitation of the late singer.

@ZukiswaTyolo said:

"Zahara’s family spokesperson redeemed TK’s image. He apparently allegedly played a huge role in organising the funeral and staff."

@AndyGeneral3 asked:

"Why allow izigebengu to speak?"

@Judas7kisses tweeted:

"Useless heartless man."

@EzamaCirha mentioned:

"He is mos he is the music industry yena."

@Njabulo63215275 wrote:

"The music industry is very rough, yet you did not protect her as her mentor!"

Zahara’s unreleased songs to be dropped soon

In an emotional tribute, Mjakes disclosed that Zahara had left behind a musical legacy and that new songs will be released next year.

