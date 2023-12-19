Zahara's untimely death has deeply affected South Africa, with DJ Sbu and others sharing heartfelt tributes to the late singer

DJ Sbu's YouTube repost of his collaboration with Zahara and his daughter has garnered praise

Social media users said they were moved by his efforts to honour Zahara's memory

Zahara's untimely death hit Mzansi hard. Fellow celebrities, including her former colleague DJ Sbu, have shared heartwarming tributes to the award-winning singer.

DJ Sbu has honoured Zahara with a song. Image: @zaharasa and @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu remembers Zahara with their song

Popular television and radio personality DJ Sbu has continued to mourn Zahara despite the backlash he has faced from social media users. Many have been firing shots at him and TK Nciza for the way they exploited Zahara when she was signed to their label TS Records.

In addition to the throwback pictures and performances he has shared on his Instagram page, DJ Sbu also headed to his YouTube page and republished his collaboration with the singer and his daughter Wawa Leope titled Indlela Yam.

Fans moved by DJ Sbu's tribute to Zahara

Social media praised DJ Sbu for honouring the late Loliwe hitmaker who passed away last week after a short battle with liver complications.

@SbusisoNgubane-xq7xx said:

"Wi Boss yam Mabura, This year hasn't been easy for me but your daily motivational talks are one of the things that have kept me going....we love you Sbuda "

@tycen_rsa added:

"This will hit 1Mill in One Day I'm telling you!!"

@maradonadona5455 noted:

"Sbuda, Only if u and her reconciled and created at least one Magic album "

@sifisotwalamedia commented:

"Nice song to say good night Zahara ✌"

Vusi Nova shares hilarious throwback video of Zahara singing in his house

Briefly News also reported that Vusi Nova has been mourning his friend Zahara's untimely passing on his social media pages. Having already shared several throwback videos of their times together, Nova posted a new hilarious clip of Zahara singing and walking around in his house.

In his grief, Vusi Nova has found comfort in the sweet memories he shared with his friend, Zahara. The singer was recently honoured with a memorial service, and Vusi has been showing off just how close they were.

Source: Briefly News