Vusi Nova shared a hilarious video of Zahara singing in his house

The singer has been mourning his late friend's passing and shared some of the sweet moments they had together

Mzansi was in stitches and surprised by Zahara's comedic personality

Mzansi is in stitches over Vusi Nova's hilarious throwback video of Zahara singing and scolding him in his house. Images: vusinova1, zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova has been mourning his friend Zahara's untimely passing on his social media pages.

Having already shared several throwback videos of their times together, Nova posted a new hilarious clip of Zahara singing and walking around in his house.

Vusi Nova shares another Zahara throwback video

In his grief, Vusi Nova has found comfort in the sweet memories he shared with his friend, Zahara. The singer was recently honoured with a memorial service, and Vusi has been showing off just how close they were.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In a hilarious clip shared on Vusi's Instagram page, Zahara is seen singing throughout her friend's house, room to room, then jokingly bashing Vusi after he tried to join in:

"I didn't ask you to join, this is my video!"

Vusi's caption shows just how close a bond they had:

"This one walking around my house always making a noise thinking she’s in a musical, oh and bullying me. Also, she forced Desmond to follow her around the house."

Mzansi in stitches over Vusi Nova's video

Netizens can't get over Vusi Nova and Zahara's sweet friendship and how surprisingly humorous the late singer was:

South African presenter Somizi said:

"Lo,l why was she going to the bedroom only to make a U-turn? Oh maZaZa!"

chandiswa was in stitches:

"Zahara was hilarious, guys! 'Khandithi enter aike Vusi this is mine.'"

nosipo_twin fawned over Zahara:

"I admired her sense of humour, ohh Zaza."

boshgalvelelo said:

"Oh, such a character. Lord, why so soon?"

akhonamfama admired Zahara:

"She was a vibe, happy soul."

shadi_peloakgosi wrote:

"Beautiful memory, even though she shouted at you for stealing her song! So sweet."

Zahara inspires Toya Delazy's upcoming project

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Toya Delazy revealing that she related to Zahara's record label woes, saying she signed the same deal as she did.

Moreover, the Pump It On hitmaker said Zahara's label troubles inspired her to write a book detailing her experiences with her former record label, Sony Music Entertainment, that led her to independence.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News