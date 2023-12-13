Vusi Nova has not been taking Zahara's passing too well after posting emotional throwback videos with the singer

The stars shared a sweet friendship, and Vusi has been mourning his dear friend on his social media pages

Mzansi rallied to show their support for Vusi, comforting him on his loss

Vusi Nova posted a sweet throwback video with Zahara, expressing how much he misses his friend. Images: vusinova1, zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova is reeling after news broke out about Zahara's passing. The I'd Rather Go Blind hitmaker shared touching throwback posts with Zahara, enjoying each other's company in the quiet moments. Mzansi was shattered at Vusi's post and sent comforting messages.

Vusi Nova remembers Zahara with throwback videos

To think that not so long ago, Vusi Nova shared Zahara's health update after visiting the singer in hospital. Today, the Loliwe singer is no more, and her dear friend is left with nothing but memories of their time together.

Vusi Nova has not been taking Zahara's death all too well and has given Mzansi a look into their close friendship. In a sweet Instagram post, the Ndikuthandile hitmaker shared a throwback video of Zahara sleeping in bed while he lay beside her:

"I miss you already."

Vusi posted another one of his funny videos with Zahara, this time giving her a piggy-back ride after handing her a bouquet of flowers:

"Guys, I can’t! It hurts so much!"

Zahara will be remembered on Thursday, 14 December 2023, at a memorial service announced by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

Mzansi shows love to Vusi Nova

Netizens can't imagine how Vusi Nova is feeling and extended their heartfelt condolences with comforting messages:

Grammy award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode said:

"I’m broken down!"

South African DJ/ presenter DJ Fresh wrote:

"Sending you love and prayers my dude!!!"

Mzansi actor/ musician Abdul Khoza comforted Vusi:

"May you find peace and light."

Local singer/ presenter Nandi Madida said:

"I’m so sorry."

dumomelaphi encouraged Vusi:

"Hold on to those great memories you created together, cherish them, they will keep you going."

teachermbalie posted:

"You guys shared a lot shame. Sorry Vusi, may God be with you in this difficult time."

Zahara's family breaks their silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Zahara's family addressing the reports of the singer's untimely passing.

Though they did not get to be the first to break the news, the Mkutukana family officially confirmed Zahara's death while also extending their gratitude to her hospital caregivers for their amazing work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News