Vusi Nova has expressed concerns about fellow singer Zahara's deteriorating health. The award-winning star has been in hospital for weeks following complications with her liver.

Vusi Nova on Zahara's health

Zahara's friends, fans and family are concerned about her well-being after being rushed to the ICU following a liver failure a few weeks ago. The Loliwe singer is reportedly fighting for her life.

ZiMoja spoke to singer and songwriter Vusi Nova who said he is worried about his friend and colleague. The Ndikuthandile singer said he last spoke to Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana a week before her hospitalisation. Vusi added that he has been visiting Zahara daily and she is still in a critical condition.

"Knowing that she is lying there, helpless hurts. I have been going to see her every day. Days are not the same. Some days she is fine, getting better and some days I leave there crying.

Vusi Nova says Zahara is not awake

The singer said his friend is still battling for her life. He said she is currently not awake or speaking. He, however, noted that he hopes to see some change when he visits her again. He added:

"At the moment she is not awake or speaking and I am praying and hoping that today when I visit her she will be awake."

Zahara’s family releases statement amid news of her fighting for her life

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zahara's family has officially released a statement about the star being in the hospital and this comes after the 36-year-old singer, who just celebrated her birthday, was to have liver complications.

Singer and songwriter Bulelwa Mkutukana, known as Zahara, is said to have been admitted to hospital for a week now. This was shared through an official statement that was shared on her Instagram page by her family and team following the trends of her being hospitalised going around social media.

