Multi-award-winning singer Zahara has been hospitalised following a liver complication

It was reported that the 36-year-old singer was in a medical ward before she was moved to ICU after her condition worsened

Many netizens wished her a speedy recovery, and others also shared that they wished this was not related to alcohol issues

The multi-award-winning singer just celebrated her 36 birthday in style and now finds herself fighting for her dear life.

Zahara hospitalised following liver complication

With 2023 coming to an end, one of Mzansi's powerhouses finds herself battling for her life in hospital. Singer Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, was reportedly rushed to hospital after she fell ill.

According to ZiMoja, the star was allegedly admitted in a medical ward before she was moved to ICU as her condition became worse. A source told the publication that Zahara is receiving treatment.

"The scarring on her liver is extensive, and there's a possibility that she may require a liver transplant. They are also holding prayer vigils for her to get better in both Joburg and East London, where she comes from."

The source also mentioned that the singer's family is trying its best to pay for the extensive test, and Zahara doesn't have comprehensive medical aid coverage. The singer's fiance and family were reported by the source that they have put a ring fence around Zahara and that they said no one is allowed to speak to the media nor visit her at the hospital she is admitted to.

Netizens wish Zahara a speedy recovery

A news and gossip page, MDNews, also shared the sad news about Zahara being hospitalised on Twitter. The page wrote:

"Zahara hospitalised following 'liver complication.' Multi-award-winning musician Zahara has reportedly been rushed to hospital after falling seriously ill at home according to Zimoja. She has been in hospital for almost a week, a source close to her confirmed..."

See the post below:

Fans and supporters of the star wished her speedy recovery though others wished that her being hospitalised doesn't involve her severe alcohol intake. See some of the comments below:

@ntokozo_eff wrote:

"Hopefully it's not AA issues."

@Mbongeni_Kupiso said:

"Wishing her speedy recovery."

@lilithra_ii commented:

"May she have a speedy recovery."

@Ke_Arturo mentioned:

"Wishing her speedy recovery."

@Candle_Kerese shared:

"Eish speedy recovery Loliwe."

@t_junction1 replied:

"Speedy Recovery."

@Shenge_ophezulu responded:

"Weren’t people always advising her to lay off booze especially when performing?"

Zahara cries while performing on stage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara recently made headlines as she shed tears while performing. The star shared several pictures of herself on stage as she got emotional.

The engaged Loliwe hitmaker poured her heart out in the post caption that she hopes to heal people through her music as they reflect her life journey.

