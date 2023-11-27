Music executive Nota Baloyi bashed the multi-award-winning singer Zahara after she got hospitalised

Nota shared a tweet where he said he thanked God for getting her hospitalised after years of her drinking a lot of alcohol

Some social media users agreed with Nota, while others thought that he was being insensitive

Bathong, Nota Baloyi has no chill whatsoever. The controversial music executive had something to say about the award-winning artist Zahara.

Nota Baloyi bashes Zahara

The controversial Baloyi has been making headlines for the past years, and recently, he trended after he called out and bashed Zahara after she got hospitalised following her liver complications.

Nota retweeted a post on his Twitter page that spoke about Zahara being admitted to hospital after falling critically ill, and he bashed the singer saying he thanked God that he got her hospitalised after years of alcohol abuse. The music executive wrote:

"Thank God, this will put an end to the years of alcohol abuse she’s been through, sadly at the cost of her liver… Imagine drinking so much your liver fails before you’re even 40years old? Young girls today have no role models, it’s tragic!"

When contacted for a comment, Nota Baloyi told Briefly News that he hopes Zahara will stop slandering DJ Sbu. He said:

"I hope she recovers from alcohol addiction & stops slandering DJ Sbu… I can say what I want, I don’t abuse people or substances!"

Netizens responded to Nota bashing Zahara

Shortly after Baloyi shared his tweet on social media about the Loliwe singer, some social media users agreed with him, while some thought that his words were a bit harsh. See some of the comments below:

@Mbongeni_Kupiso commented:

"Lol no filter with you Nota ne..."

@Gagu10111 agreed with Nota:

"One thing about NOTA is that he voices out the thoughts we all have, but we are afraid to talk about."

@DokPhilemon wrote:

"Nota educating South African youth all the way live from New York City Manhattan."

@naledimpho_ said

"I'm starting to think those full stops on your face are the problem."

@_TaJerry responded:

"What Nota is saying is correct, but the manner of how he said it is a bit harsh."

@NoChill4Hyaenas mentioned:

"One day, your DAY will come as you are not God. Stop acting like one."

@talent4realz replied:

"Haibo wena are you okay upstairs? You need serious help because wow!"

