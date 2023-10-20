Music executive Nota Baloyi bashed the EFF president, Julius Malema, once again

Nota shared on Twitter that Julius Malema is unfit to be a leader of any political party

Netizens flooded Nota Baloyi's comment section with their opinions regarding his statement

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nota Baloyi said Julius Malema is not a good leader. Image: @lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Bathong, Nota doesn't know when to stop. The controversial music executive has picked a bone with none other than the EFF president Julius Malema.

Nota Baloyi says Julius Malema can't lead his political party

The controversial Nota Baloyi has been making headlines for the past couple of years and seems to enjoy being at the top of the trending lists. Nota trended for sharing screenshots not long ago showing Dr Nandipha's brother threatening him.

Nota always has something to say about everything and anything. The music executive recently bashed Julius Malema once again. He shared a tweet on X slamming Malema about how unfit he is as a leader.

He wrote:

"Julius Malema is not fit to lead his party. If he doesn’t step down, the EFF will crumble & if he does step down, he’ll disprove the notion that the organisation is a cult. He was very irresponsible, handling a firearm & firing it into the air. He has betrayed the revolution!"

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Nota Baloyi's tweet bashing Julius Malema

Shortly after Nota Baloyi posted his tweet, netizens flooded his comment section. Check out some of the comments below:

@MadumeDumela said:

"Lead us, Julius Sello Malema, lead us."

@Patricia_Bantom wrote:

"Julius Malema will never step down. Rather, the ship sinks with him as the captain. Pure narcissistic cult leader."

@BBK29_ replied:

"Are you a member of the EFF? Let's start there wena tapole."

@C_Chamisto responded:

"Wena, you can’t even keep a wife for two years, yet you want to tell us about Julius's leadership. Talk about your failed marriage narcissist, ndini!"

@Asanda1564167 said:

"We elected him and we are still happy about his leadership skills."

@MbuyaziNkosi wrote:

"Let's add EFF or Malema in our post to get more engagements"

@fezgwayi replied:

"Which can only mean you have a different understanding of what revolution is, if yours can be betrayed by that."

@TarMasii responded:

"Focus on music, my brother. Ubulela masipa!"

Nota Baloyi vows to throw hands at Kwesta

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was taken aback by claims made by Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi on MacG's Podcast and Chill about not being "made" by him.

During the interview, Kwesta denied being managed nor signed by the controversial hip-hop pioneer. According to ZAlebs, Baloyi has always claimed that he impacted and nurtured the award-winning rapper's career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News