DJ Maphorisa's style has been placed under the radar of late following ex-convict Bongani Tsime's claims

Bongani accused DJ Maphorisa of sleeping with Daliwonga and other male Amapiano artists

Phori has since denied these claims and threatened legal action, and he also received the backing of Julius Malema

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Maphorisa’s Style Under Scrutiny After Ex-convict Bongani Tsime’s Claims: “Signs Were There”

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa has always been dubbed a fashionable celebrity. From setting trends with his designer clothes to causing a stir with the prices of his luxury items, he always had the internet talking.

Tweep questions Maphorisa's choice of style

Just recently, an X user shone the light on a few of Maphorisa's fashion statements.

First, he previously caused a stir with the tight black leather pants he wore for a performance. His Gucci and sometimes Versace scarves had tongues wagging. Now, @realnorma_kay posted a few snaps of Phori wearing what many perceive to be purely women's clothing.

In the post there is a picture of Phori wearing a white dress which is unverified whether it is photoshopped or not, then there is one of him wearing those leather pants and another where he is wearing white tight jeans and a Birkin handbag.

"We all pretended as if we did not see the elephant in the room."

Netizens react to the post

Many people reacted hilariously to the post with one peep saying the signs were there and they all missed them.

@KhulaniMalambe said:

"The signs have always been there."

@realnorma_kay responded:

"We chose peace."

@kenmoi laughed:

"F2 kills me every day. Thick baddie."

@Senzo_TS_ said:

"Frame 2 will always make me laugh. The man wore that and saw nothing wrong?"

@softboxgifting asked:

"He rocked a Birkin. Omg I was coming here to defend him let me tool."

@imposter101_ said:

"The black outfit is giving Inno Matitjane vibes somehow."

Maphorisa denies claims made on podcast

Ex-convict Bongani Tsime's claim was a guest on The Wall Podcast with SkeemGP, where he accused Maphorisa of such.

"DJ Maphorisa is rumoured to be in undisclosed relationships with other men, including Daliwonga and others. He is sleeping with Daliwonga."

Phori denied these claims and threatened legal action. Maphorisa wrote:

"I’m gonna show you how I deal with such issues. I will make him pay."

DJ Maphorisa gets backing of Julius Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Sello Malema stood by the DJ and showed his support after his sexuality was questioned.

Julius rallied behind the star and told him to "Mess him up, Chana, go very hard" when he mentioned his intentions to sue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News