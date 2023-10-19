The amapiano giant was accused of being bi and sleeping with fellow male artists and Daliwonga by ex-convict Bongani Tsime

EFF's president Julius Malema has shown his support for DJ Maphorisa after his sexuality was questioned

Sol Phenduka also defended the amapiano star but ended up being dragged online by netizens for defending Phori

Recently, DJ Maphorisa's dirty laundry has been aired to the public. The star has been making waves recently as his sexuality has been the talk of town.

Julius Malema supports DJ Maphorisa

Mara, will Madumoney ever find peace in the streets of social media? Ex-convict Bongani Tsime recently accused the star during an interview on The Wall Podcast with SkeemGP Ex-convict of sleeping with male artists and Daliwonga.

These accusations left netizens speculating that the Banyana hitmaker is an after-nine. After the rumours caught fire, EFF president Julius Sello Malema stood by the DJ and showed his support. Julius rallied behind the star as he said he would make Bongani pay for all the accusations he made.

Julius wrote on Twitter:

"Mess him up, Chana, go very hard."

See the tweet below:

Sol Phenduka gets dragged for defending Phori

Recently, radio host Sol Phenduka also got burnt and dragged by netizens after he reacted to the claims made by ex-convict Bongani Tsime that DJ Maphorisa is an after-nine who slept with male artists to advance their careers.

Social media users questioned how the outspoken podcaster knows that Madumoney is not an after-nine.

