DJ Maphorisa is currently faced with accusations questioning his sexuality and it appears the accuser won't back down

Bongani Tsime doubled down on his claims of Phorry and Daliwonga, among other musicians, having relations with other men

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the accusations following Phorry giving his word that he would make Tsime pay for the defaming claims

Bongani Tsime says he's not afraid of DJ Maphorisa after making claims about his sexuality and naming more artists.

DJ Maphorisa is currently topping trends after allegations against him were made by Bongani Tsime. The man alleges that Phorry has had relations with fellow musician and collaborator, Daliwonga.

Despite Madumane's warning to make him pay for his claims, Tsime has added more gas to the fire and isn't backing down and Mzansi had a lot to say about the issue.

Bongani Tsime amplifies Maphorisa accusations

In a recent Twitter (X) post by ThisIsColbert, the user shared a clip from Bongani Tsime's TikTok video doubling down on his claims against DJ Maphorisa.

The ex-con caused an online stir when he accused the Soweto Baby hitmaker of having relations with other men, notably fellow musician, Daliwonga.

In response to the claims, Madumoney said he would make Tsime pay for his demeaning allegations but the accuser refused to back down:

"This industry cannot tell me anything, I didn't get in like all you other people. These men sleep with each other, that's why they become so successful."

He went on to name other musicians he claims have partaken in these acts:

Kabza De Small Focalistic Ntosh

Mzansi weighs in on Bongani's claims

Online users are baffled at the shocking allegations against some of the country's most celebrated musicians and shared their thoughts on Bongani Tsime's allegations:

Phelela88595352 said:

"No, i see what this guy is doing he is trying to put him self out there and create a hype around him since he is new in the industry."

BoikhutsoML responded:

"The music industry has it's dark shandos but this won't fly. Bo Daliwonga and them are successful cause they are talented."

Rooikos_Wilemse commented:

"This is marketing by this guy, he is putting himself out there to be known...now ppl will talk about him, and he will release an album."

Droth88 said:

"Lol, can’t wait for his crying apology, we all know how this ends!"

BrunoDaKingKong asked:

"This guy doesn't back down! Is he for real though?"

Nathiz2020 responded:

"Those artists he’s talking about are very talented, that’s why they are big."

