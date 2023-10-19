Sol Phenduka has subtly come to DJ Maphorisa's defence after he was accused of sleeping with his artists

He responded with emojis that rubbished the rumour made by x on Skeem GP's The Wall Podcast

The clip has caused much of a social media stir, with DJ Maphorisa threatening to take legal action

Sol Phenduka comes to Maphorisa's defence after being accused of sleeping with Daliwonga. Images: @daliwonga_sa, @blackstudios_1, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Outspoken podcaster Sol Phenduka has reacted to the claims made by ex-convict Bongani Tsime that DJ Maphorisa is an after-nine who slept with male artists to advance their careers.

Sol Phenduka rubbishes DJ Maphorisa after nine rumours

Phenduka responded with two cap emojis, which meant the rumour was not true to a tweet made by @ThisIsColbert, with a clip taken from The Wall Podcast by Skeem GP with Tsime who said Maphorisa has escapades with Daliwonga.

Check out the Twitter (X) clip below:

DJ Maphorisa responds to after-nine accusations by Bongani Tsime

DJ Mpahorisa did not take kindly to the accusations and posted to his timeline a legal lawsuit threat:

"I’m gonna show you how I deal with these kind of issues. I will make him pay."

Social Media responds to Sol Phenduka defending DJ Maphorisa

Tweeps were curious about the basis of Sol's response and said:

@MawrongzJnr assumed:

"Maybe he's one of them."

@Don_A_Teller asked:

"How is it so unbelievable that just maybe he is actually just talented and successful?"

@mzansiluxurys agreed with Sol:

"I mean can we confidently say it's all cap though. I mean...they do seem to be awfully close and always end up on some heavy beef."

@SirSodi added:

"When it Diddy it is true but when it is your local celeb it is a lie. (Illuminati sacrifice)."

@ymogwere enquired:

"But you don't know, why take sides? Or you are a beneficiary of Phori."

@jsomething08 said:

"Of course you would know Sol."

