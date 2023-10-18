DJ Maphorisa made this DJ's year when he showed up at a Sandton restaurant with some deejaying equipment

The 15-year-old aspiring DJ is also said to be battling bone cancer and has a dream of one day making it in the industry

Not only did Maphorisa grace Tebogo with his presence and gifts, he also shared some advice about the industry

DJ Maphorisa made a 15-year-old's entire year. The bone cancer patient got the surprise of a lifetime when the Asibe Happy hitmaker waltzed in with pricey sound equipment.

DJ Maphorisa handed some equipment to a young DJ and also shared some sound industry advice. Image: @djmaphorisa

Maphorisa makes a surprise grand entrance

Tebogo was all smiles when DJ Maphorisa handed him equipment to help elevate his career. What he thought was just lunch at a Sandton hotel turned out to be a life-changing encounter with his idol.

According to a non-governmental organisation, Reach For A Dream, Tebogo is battling bone cancer. He also has a dream of becoming a DJ, and who better than his hero, DJ Maphorisa, to help him reach his full potential?

"Tebogo, a brave 15-year-old from Limpopo battling bone cancer, had one dream - to get DJ equipment so that he could make music just like his hero, DJ Maphorisa."

DJ Maphorisa shares some sound career advice

Not only did the DJ grace Tebogo with his presence, he also shared some sound advice. With a career spanning over a decade and many hits under his belt, Maphorisa knows a thing or two about making it in the SA music industry.

"Maphorisa also gave Tebogo some advice on how to make it in the music industry and posed for a mini photoshoot with him. Tebogo and his family will never forget this amazing day."

Watch the heartwarming interaction below:

Mzansi applauds Maphorisa's philanthropic ways

Maphorisa has always had to fight the gatekeeping claims. With this kind gesture, Mzansi saw a different side of him that they now admire.

Khutlsawo said:

"God Bless You Grootie."

focalistic lauded:

"Blessings On Blessings."

mjmaponya_ added:

"May the Lord grant you with more happiness and blessings bro."

majorleaguedjz said:

"God bless you at the highest level."

godfather112022' said:

"May the good Lord keep on blessing You grootman Phori."

