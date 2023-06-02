Young Stunna has reflected on his Amapiano career after Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa featured him on Nana Thula's remix

The Adiwele hitmaker shared an Instagram post saying Nana Thula was the reason why he started making Amapiano music

Mzansi people lauded Young Stunna's incredible talent, particularly his verse on the Nana Thula remix

Young Stunna has discussed how his journey as an Amapiano musician started and attributed it to Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

Young Stunna has lauded Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa for being influential in his Amapiano journey. Image: @kabelomotha_, @djmaphorisa, and @thekingofamapiano

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Young Stunna gave Phori and Kabza their flowers saying their smash hit Nana Thula is the reason why he's an Amapiano artist now. TimesLIVE reports that before jumping on the authentic Mzansi genre's wave, the Adiwele hitmaker was a Hip Hop artist.

However, after hearing Nana Thula in 2019, Young Stunna concluded that Amapiano was the music path he wanted to follow. In an Instagram post, Young Stunna wrote:

"When I heard this song in 2019 , I was going through it , honestly made me feel like crying all the time I played it , made me fall inlove with this sound until I started being part of it , that was the beginning of my healing journey and I’m so grateful."

Mzansi praises Young Stunna's talent

Young Stunna's caption moved Mzansi, and they reassured him that his blow-up in the music industry wasn't pure luck but also because of his talent.

@dogg_dbn_ said:

"Dope! Enjoy the journey, life is beautiful. Ngiyakujabulela bhuti wam."

@international_melanin shared:

"I also tear up whenever I hear your voice in these songs, @youngstunna_rsa. It's like you always speak to my situation every time you release. We are blessed to have you as a country. Keep shining iflag lase Kasi Dawg."

@flexrabanyan posted:

"Thank you for sharing your gift with us."

@khumo_khumal wrote:

"You are so smooth at this thing, marn. I hope you reach the most incredible heights in the game. I can't wait to celebrate your Grammy award win in the coming years."

@mrsmbanga_to_you also said:

"Amen, you deserve all of it! This caption made me admire you more than I did before. Stay blessed."

@nonny_rsa4214 added:

"Even when listening to your verse, I could feel that you are someone who has been through a lot."

Young Stunna featured in Kabza De Small's Nana Thula's remix

The 25-year-old musicians' post lauding Kabza for mentoring him came after they worked on Nana Thula's remix. According to IOL, the song has already dropped.

In the post Young Stunna shared, he played Nana Thula's remix as the background music while enjoying the soft life.

Judging by the comments some Mzansi people shared, it's already a hit.

Source: Briefly News