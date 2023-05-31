Renowned analyst and author Eusebius McKaiser passed away, leaving South Africa in shock. His manager confirmed that he suffered a suspected epileptic seizure

Tributes poured in for McKaiser, with his kindness, dedication to seeking the truth, and lasting impact on society being highlighted

Sangoma and spiritual teacher Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with McKaiser and shared a heartwarming message about their last show together

Celebs paid their respects to deceased author Eusebius McKaiser. Images: @eusebius_mckaiser

Tributes have poured in for Eusebius McKaiser, renowned analyst and author, who has passed away, leaving South Africa in shock.

Celebs have paid tributes to fallen journalist Eusebius McKaiser

His manager confirmed that he suffered a suspected epileptic seizure, despite showing no signs of illness earlier in the day, according to TimesLIVE.

Publicist Lerato Sengadi praised his kindness and dedication to seeking the truth, while actress Samela Tyelbooi highlighted his lasting impact on society and the inspiration he provided.

Sangoma and spiritual teacher, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi shared a heartwarming message about McKaiser saying:

"I am numb ! I have done several shows with you while you were at @talkradio702 Our last show together you dedicated an hour slot for on air live consultation with me it’s an honour & privilege I will forever be grateful for..."

Mzansi paid their respect to the deceased analyst

Fans expressed their condolences to the fallen journalist, with some remembering him for his good qualities.

@shezvalue said:

"His soul rest well."

@primitive_natives said:

"Sad news indeed Gogo. He was one of the few who took his craft seriously. May his soul ascend with grace. Condolences to the family and all those who are affected by his passing."

@iamnicholelee said:

"❤️"

@abundancemanyaka said:

"RIP"

@lep_kgatla said:

"I'm in disbelief...Yes he was indeed unconventional and asked the most difficult, unpopular and uncomfortable questions. That's what I liked about him."

@relebohiletsekoa said:

"What a beautiful tribute Gogo ❤️"

@lillianlebogangfaku said:

"Ow ncese bakithi."

