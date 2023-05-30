South African journalist Eusebius McKaiser has died after he suffered a "seizure" in Johannesburg

The 45-year-old analyst was reportedly going about his day before his sudden passing earlier today

Citizens are mourning McKaiser's death on social media, and many said they will miss his political commentary on platforms like Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are pouring in for celebrated broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser after his manager Jackie Strydom announced his death.

According to News24. McKaiser died from a suspected seizure that struck without a sign of illness while in Johannesburg.

Strydom said the analyst and author died early on Tuesday afternoon and that his Nduduzo Nyanda was at the mortuary with McKaiser's family, reported TimesLIVE.

Eusebius McKaiser was a decorated author and writer

The 45-year-old journalist born in Grahamstown has written for the Mail & Guardian, the Sunday Times, The Guardian, the New York Times, and the Business Day.

McKaiser wrote several books, including ‘A Bantu in My Bathroom’ and Run Racist Run: Journeys Into the Heart of Racism.

South Africans post tributes to Eusebius McKaiser on social media

@nthabeemosh mentioned:

"The fact that Eusebius McKaiser was tweeting just three hours ago makes me wonder if there was enough time to inform his loved ones before the news became public knowledge."

@MmusiMaimane stated:

"This is a tragic and unexpected blow to South Africa."

@HermanMashaba wrote:

"Eusebius' death has shaken me. Such a bright young man taken so soon."

@gussilber tweeted:

"I never once read, saw, or heard anything by Eusebius McKaiser that didn't make me think, rethink, laugh out loud, or shout at my radio. He was a giant of South African rhetoric, a lover of language, a stirrer of emotions."

@BellaSheria said:

"Oh my God! What's going on in! RIP Eusebius. You were great!"

@Pulane_Choane stated:

"I can’t believe what I’m reading. This is so shocking."

@tumisole added:

"Rest in perfect peace Eusebius Mckaiser! "

