Louisa Zondo, the mother of late South African music star Riky Rick about her journey through grief, trauma, and healing after her son's death in 2022

Zondo found solace in writing letters to her late son, which eventually became the foundation for her book

Fans and followers have expressed their support and love for Zondo and her family, with many looking forward to getting a copy of her book

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Riky Rick's mother, Louisa Zondo talks of an upcoming book in tribute to her son. Images: @rikyrickworld, @louisazondo

Source: Instagram

Louisa Zondo, the mother of the late music star Riky Rick, is set to release a book titled Dearest MaRiky — A Mother’s Journey through Grief, Trauma and Healing.

Louisa Zondo announces her upcoming book, Dearest MaRiky

In the book, Louisa shares her personal experiences and the pain of losing her son in 2022 reports TimesLIVE. She hopes that telling her story will inspire others to open up and start their own healing journey.

The death of Riky Rick, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, was a tragic event that left his fans and family devastated. The South African reports that, in the midst of her grief, Louisa found solace in writing letters to her late son. These letters eventually became the foundation for her book.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans of Riky Rick welcomed Zondo's announcement and offered words of support

Zondo shared on her Instagram:

"I'm filled with gratitude. Finally, I have started to tell the story of my life. #DearestMaRiky @jacanamedia Please feel free to pre-order the book using the link in my bio."

Mzansi was pleased with Zondi's announcement and offered words of support.

@the.conscious.psychologist said:

"Can’t wait to get a copy "

@majorleaguedjz said:

"❤️❤️❤️"

@mrsmome.m said:

"❤️❤️❤️"

@twiggymoli said:

"❤️"

@siztheday said:

"You are so inspiring. Alchemising pain to power "

@tebza_1212 said:

"❤️❤️❤️"

@grab.thatbook_rza said:

"❤️❤️❤️"

@mdungcobo_tar said:

"May he continue to rest in peace"

Riky Rick: Mzansi commemorates the first anniversary of rapper’s death, fans pen heartfelt tributes, “RIP Champ”

Briefly News previously reported that on Mzansi commemorating the first anniversary of Riky's death.

Riky Rick died on 23 February 2022. The late rapper's fans took to social media to commemorate the first anniversary of their fave's death.

ZAlebs reports that scores of people took to Twitter to remember their favourite hip-hop artists. The hashtag #RikyRick trended on the microblogging app on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News